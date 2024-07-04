Eco-tourism at the forefront as Kruger Untamed launches seasonal safari camp

With winter being peak safari travel season, Kruger Untamed has announced the launch of its newest seasonal wilderness camp, Kruger Untamed Satara Plains Camp. The camp in the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga is open during South Africa’s winter months from May to September, which is the best time to be in the park, and offers visitors the opportunity to explore the regions vast wilderness and connect deeply with nature.

According to Lysta Stander, co-owner of Chiefs Tented camp and shareholder in the Kruger Untamed business, every moment was a celebration of nature's untamed spirit at Kruger Untamed Satara Plains Camp. “Guests can embark on daily safari adventures, encountering a great diversity of wildlife up close. Whether it's a game drive, a walking or tracking safari, each immersion promises to be transformative,” said Stander. A tented camp suite at Santara Plains Camp in Kruger National Park. Picture: Supplied The all-inclusive camp is priced from R4 790 a night per person and features 30 fully serviced luxury canvas suites, each equipped with en-suite camp-style bathrooms.

Guests can also indulge in luxurious tented accommodation with creature comforts including king-size beds, tasteful linen, and elegant furnishings under the milky-way as their canopy. Kruger Untamed is committed to sustainable tourism practices and recently earned the distinction of a 100% compliance rating in its environmental audit, setting a precedent as the first concession in Kruger National Park to do so. It blends South African innovation with cutting-edge techniques in waste management, heating, and tent positioning, establishing new benchmarks for sustainable eco-tourism.