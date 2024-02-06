Emirates introduces exclusive visa-on-arrival for Indian travellers

Emirates, in collaboration with VFS Global, has introduced a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing the travel experience for Indian passport holders flying with the airline. This innovative pre-approved visa on arrival service, facilitated by the Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC), offers eligible Indian travellers a seamless entry process into Dubai.

By issuing a 14-day single entry visa prior to arrival, Emirates customers can now bypass the traditional visa-on-arrival queues, streamlining their journey and allowing for expedited customs clearance upon landing. This exclusive service is tailored specifically for Indian passport holders, who have booked their travel with Emirates and hold a valid six-month visa for residency in the US, EU or UK. By integrating the visa application process into the flight booking procedure, Emirates aims to simplify travel logistics for its customers, promoting convenience and efficiency every step of the way.

To avail themselves of this service, Emirates customers can initiate the visa application process through the airline's official website or via their chosen travel agent. By accessing the “Manage an existing booking” section on emirates.com, travellers can navigate to the UAE visa application portal powered by VFS Global Services. Here, comprehensive guidance on requirements, terms and conditions is provided, ensuring a hassle-free application process.

Dubai stands as a premier destination for Indian travellers, boasting a diverse array of attractions and accommodation options catering to every preference and budget. Moreover, with a thriving Indian community, Dubai holds a special appeal for visitors from India and around the globe, fostering a sense of familiarity and warmth. The numbers from Dubai tourism highlight how popular Dubai is among Indian travellers. Between January and October 2023, 2 million Indian visitors stayed overnight in Dubai.