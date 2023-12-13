Emirates Lounge re-opens at OR Tambo International Airport

With the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) having announced that its all systems go for festive season travel at South Africa’s airports, Emirates also announced the re-opening of its dedicated lounge for premium customers and Skywards members at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. According to the airline, the Emirates Lounge will provide premium customers with a seamless journey, which reflects it’s ongoing commitment to South Africa.

The lounge is on the mezzanine level, a short walk from the boarding gates at departure Terminal A. The airline said the newly renovated and exclusive lounge offers customers an “even greater levels of comfort, hospitality and convenience” as they start their journey in Johannesburg. “All Emirates first and business class passengers as well as platinum and gold Emirates Skywards members and those on the airline’s frequent flyer programme, travelling on the airline’s three daily flights from Johannesburg to Dubai and beyond, will have access to the new facility,” said Emirates.

The airline revealed that it has invested significantly in upgrading the lounge to offer “an even more exceptional experience for travellers” with its aesthetic redesign, and the dedicated space features a refreshed and sophisticated design, blending contemporary elements with Middle Eastern influences. “With a thoughtfully chosen colour palette of rich cream and a meticulous combination of neutral undertones, the ambience is calming and reinvigorating. “Passengers can enjoy a visually stunning and comfortable space with cosy chairs and sofas to relax before their flights,” said Emirates.

Afzal Parambil, regional manager of South Africa, Emirates, said: “Our signature services are distinctive, personalised and meticulously designed to provide a high standard of service and quality that premium customers have come to expect of the brand. “The dedicated lounge in Johannesburg underpins our efforts and commitment to serve Johannesburg and is integral in offering a seamless travel experience on the ground that speaks to the Emirates brand for our premium customers.” The airline said its first and business class passengers can avail themselves to a host of amenities, including relaxed as well as formal seating, a fully equipped business centre with six state-of-the-art touch screen workstations, complimentary wi-fi, LED TVs, bespoke artwork, restroom with showers and a prayer room.

“To complete the travel experience, a range of luxury spa products are available in the lounge. “Customers can also treat themselves to an extensive complimentary buffet that includes a spread of local, Middle Eastern, Asian and European dishes, along with classic South African desserts paired with a fine selection of wine and beverages,” they said. The airline said the lounge can accommodate to 146 customers, covering an area of 312m² and is open daily from 9.30am to 1.30pm and from 3.30pm to 10pm.