Ethekwini Municipality is working on renovating the city to put it back on the map

THE City of eThekwini is working on rebuilding and re-engineering the city to attract international tourists and to put the city back on the international map. Speaking in a panel discussion titled “Durban is on the move: Zooming in the City’s commitment to tourism development for tomorrow’s travellers” at Africa’s Travel Indaba at the Exhibition Centre in Durban, eThekwini Municipality City Manager Musa Mbhele said the City was working to regenerate.

“You see, when the post-apartheid cities opened up for more people, there was pressure particularly on infrastructure and buildings. As a result, most cities experienced somewhat of a decay. “What we’re doing now under the inner city regeneration project is to regenerate,” said Mbhele. He said the city was working on investing and upgrading the public realm, dealing with bad buildings in the city, sorting out different land uses and ensuring that there is harmony in different land uses as part of efforts to bring the city back on the international map.

“We have got exciting programmes. We have divided the inner city regeneration into 18 different work streams covering issues of security, covering issues of upgrades of infrastructure across the board, just to ensure that when people come to the centre of Durban, they experience how the pride of the Zulus is expressed here,” said Mbhele. The city manager also revealed that it has just over R3 billion worth of investment into new hotels in the city in the pipeline from private investors. “But over and above that, we’ve got a couple of billion rand of major projects, catalytic projects that are already taking place in this city. That can only come out of a good partnerships that we have worked on over a number of years,” said Mbhele