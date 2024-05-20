Exhibitors show off their tour packages

Mpofu said he had noted a change in the travel patterns of people and that it was now the younger generation that travelled more. Durban — Exhibitors from various African countries who attended Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) at the International Convention Centre in Durban found it to be a great opportunity to grow their businesses.

Bukhosi Mpofu, general manager of Khanondo Safari & Tours, from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe, said the indaba had been a useful tool for the company. “We have seen that tourism has now grown, especially after Covid-19. Since the rules for Covid were relaxed, we have been getting more and more clientele from Africa and I think the best place to find the right partnerships would be at this expo,” he said. Mpofu said he noted a change in the travel patterns of people and that it was now the younger generation that travelled more.

The company is a tour and safari operator based in Victoria Falls with offices in Harare and Bulawayo. They own and operate lodges in Victoria Falls and Bulawayo, car services throughout Zimbabwe and also run safari adventures and holiday packages (sunset cruises, game drives, airport transfers, and a tour of Victoria Falls). He called on South Africans to explore their offerings by visiting this “majestic” place.

Rosemary Muthoni, of Sopa Lodges in Kenya and Tanzania, said that the lodges, which were built more than 38 years ago, were strategically focused on offering guests a safari experience which allowed them to be at one with nature. Muthoni said this was the first time that her company had exhibited at the indaba. “I am finding the whole experience quite interesting,” Muthoni said.

“We have some high-quality buyers and have engaged in high-quality meetings which we hope will be properly followed up and bear fruit,” she said. Muthoni said that among the challenges in the industry was the skills gap and that they had since established an academy which catered for 30 students whose love and talent for the hospitality industry would be harnessed. Diana Abalo, of Curious Tours Africa. Image: Zama Ngcoya Diana Abalo, the manager of Curious Tours Africa, a tour operating and safari company in Uganda, with activities such as gorilla tracking, wildlife adventures and safaris, said their attendance at the indaba had been a positive experience.

Abalo said it was also the first time her company had exhibited at ATI. According to Sarah-Jane Silburn, sales and marketing manager of Rwanda Air, a national carrier for Rwanda, they flew mainly to East and West Africa, with international destinations in between. She said they had been attending ATI for at least 4 years.

“It has been a very useful experience for our company. There have been many connections that have been made. “I think it is also very important for any company to create as much brand awareness,” said Silburn. She said among the challenges experienced was the saturation of the industry, and the possibility of having to lower fares.