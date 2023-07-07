Explore Paris and the Mother City as Air France reintroduce seasonal direct flights connecting the cities

Travellers looking for fast and efficient travel between South Africa and France will be pleased to know that Air France will be reintroducing seasonal direct flights between the south of Africa and the north of France. From October 17, the national air carrier of France will be reinstituting seasonal flights between Cape Town and Paris, connecting 2 of the world’s most loved cities known for its art, gastronomy, culture and wine.

“Air France will offer direct flights between Cape Town International Airport (CPT) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG). “This seasonal route will operate during the peak travel period, providing an exciting opportunity for travellers to experience the best of both cities,” said the carrier. It said these seasonal flights will operate on a Boeing Dreamliner 787-900 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays according to the following schedule:

Flight AF864 will depart Paris at 10:10 and arrive in Cape Town at 21:20. Flight AF871 will then depart Cape Town at 23:35 and arrive in Paris at 11:20 the following morning. Air France also said these flights are in addition to it’s existing daily flights between Paris and Johannesburg.