Five-star African momcation destinations to explore beyond Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day might be on Sunday, but there are many other opportunities to spoil the leading lady in your life. One way you can do this is to whisk her away on a luxurious retreat to one of her bucket-list travel destinations.

Taking her on a momcation is also a chance to spend some quality time together and to reconnect with the woman who has shaped your life as you create memories which can last a lifetime. Here you can relax, learn more about other cultures and enjoy delicious cuisines in an exotic and opulent setting. The African continent is full of 5-star destinations that offer a range of activities for people from all walks of life.

With this in mind, here are some five-star mom-cation destinations to explore this Mother’s Day and beyond. Mauritius Chill on the pool deck with ocean views at Constance Belle Mare Plage Mauritius. Picture: Website With its beautiful and sandy coastlines, protected lagoons, countless activities for all ages and amazing weather for most of the year, Mauritius is perfect for a mom and me holiday.

The subtropical island country in the Indian Ocean affords visitors the opportunity to laze about on it’s beautiful beaches. You can also enjoy spa dates at resorts which overlooks the ocean. Some hotels also offer art or cooking workshops and this is an ideal way to bond with your mother as you learn more about the region’s culture and local delicacies. With plenty of luxury places to stay at, consider making a booking at the five-star Constance Belle Mare Plage Mauritius. The beachfront resort is set in a sheltered bay and is 10km from Bras d’Eau National Park and 20km from snorkelling at Île aux Cerfs island. A stay at the hotel starts from R3 882 a night for two.

Livingstone, Zambia Views of the Zambezi River at Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya. Picture: Website Livingstone is the base for visiting the world-renowned Victoria Falls, a splendid waterfall on the Zambezi River in southern Africa. The city has many relaxing and scenic river lodges along the Zambezi. This holiday is ideal for the mom who has always wanted to enjoy Victoria Falls, one of the world’s seven wonders.

There are plenty of activities to enjoy in Livingstone, including boat cruises along the Zambezi River, visiting Victoria Falls itself and helicopter rides with aerial views of the waterfall. While there, you can also visit the Mukuni Cultural Village and other places of interest such as the Livingstone Museum. It’s a remarkable African experience and you can even dare mom to zip-line or abseil in one of the gorges in the region. The Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya is the perfect destination to enjoy spa dates. This hotel overlooks the Zambezi River and there, you can enjoy cocktails with views of the elephants taking a splash in the river. A stay starts from R5 014 a night for two.

Plettenberg Bay, South Africa Views of Plettenberg Bay and the Indian Ocean at Sky Villa Boutique Hotel. Picture: Website Plettenberg Bay is a premier holiday destination situated on the Southern Cape coast of South Africa. Plett, as it is affectionately referred to, is acclaimed for its sweeping golden beaches. It is also where the iconic Robberg Peninsula, an inshore conservation region, is located.

Here, you can also find intriguing lagoons and estuaries, towering indigenous forests and unpolluted rivers as well as vineyards and wine estates. It is also a destination that offers a laid-back experiences, marine safaris, boutique shopping and wine tasting. You and mom will be also spoilt for choice with some of South Africa’s award-winning restaurants and other lifestyle experiences. Plett also affords nature lovers the opportunity to enjoy its many wildlife sanctuaries, game reserves, whale and dolphin watching sites or to do some sailing.

The region is situated between the hills and is covered by indigenous fynbos. It is also home to the Bitou River as well as the tranquil and rural village of Wittedrift, which is renowned as a bird and nature lover’s paradise while its warm Indian Ocean waters are also perfect for a swim. While in Plett, consider staying at the Sky Villa Boutique Hotel by Raw Africa Collection which is the perfect five-star treat with views of the bay. A stay here starts from R1 800 a night for two people. Masai Mara, Kenya

A hot-air balloon ride with views of zebra at Masai Mara. Picture: Unsplash Masai Mara, known simply as The Mara, is a large national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, contiguous with the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. It is named in honour of the Maasai people, who are the ancestral inhabitants of the area who migrated to the region from the Nile Basin. “Mara” means “spotted” in the local Maasai language because of the short bushy trees which dot the landscape. The Masai Mara is also of the wildlife conservation and wilderness areas in Africa, with its populations of lion, leopard, cheetah and African bush elephants.