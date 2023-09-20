Flight Centre working to support customers affected by Air Belgium’s suspension of passenger flights

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) announced that it would be taking immediate steps to assist affected customers after Air Belgium announced that it would cease all passenger flights effective October 3. Euan McNeil, managing director of FCTG South Africa said the company was aware of the inconvenience and stress caused by this sudden change and would be supporting its customers to ensure minimal disruption.

Flight Centre revealed that it had been unable to reach Air Belgium for rebooking options, however, it would offer a credit to the value of the original Air Belgium booking towards new travel bookings for affected customers, regardless of how they made their flight booking with FCTG. “This ensures that our customers can continue to travel as planned,” said McNeil. The travel management group said for customers who were currently in their destination and affected by this event, it was extending its full support.