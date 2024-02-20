France is the favourite ski destination among South African holidaymakers

Snow covered slopes in France are the preferred snow and ski destination for South African holidaymakers. According to Club Med Southern Africa’s South African Ski Report 2023/2024, France is the destination of choice with 71.9% of surveyed South African travellers choosing the destination.

The report was compiled following a comprehensive survey capturing insights to discern key trends in South Africa's snow holiday preferences, expectations, and booking profiles. Of those who took part in the survey, 93.2% of respondents had travelled internationally post-Covid while 45% the respondents were from Gauteng, 30.7% from the Western Cape, 14.3% from KwaZulu Natal, and 10% from other regions. The pioneers in all-inclusive holidays said that following on the heels of France, were Switzerland at 62.1%, Italy at 60.7%, Austria at 56.8%, and other destinations including USA, Canada, Japan, Eastern Europe at 7.2%.

“The skier profile highlighted the top five considerations for a snow holiday, with wide and varied ski domains, authenticity, choice of non-ski activities, proximity to nature or sports, and après-ski or festive spirit ranking highest,” said Club Med. The group also found that 78.4% of respondents expressed a preference for a resort with an all-inclusive package for the convenience they offer in terms of budgeting and planning, followed by hotels at 45.4%, rental chalets at 37.1%, rental apartments at 21.7%, and personal housing at 4.6%. Club Med also revealed that among the favourite snow holiday activities, skiing was the most popular at 79.9%, followed by gastronomy at 77.8%, hiking at 58.8%, ski touring at 57.7%, swimming at 48.9%, yoga fitness at 19.7%, and after-ski activities at 9.5%.

“Despite economic constraints, the South African ski market is displaying solid growth, showcasing a resilient spirit among individuals prioritising holidays as a means of exploring life and seeking new adventures,” said Club Med. Olivier Perillat-Piratoine, Managing Director of Club Med, said that the appeal of their all-inclusive model emphasised the value of the comprehensive package, encompassing accommodation, food and beverage, entertainment, ski lessons, and more. “Contrary to the perception of DIY ski holidays being more economical, Club Med's all-inclusive snow holiday offerings provide a compelling price-quality ratio and a seamless, hassle-free booking experience.