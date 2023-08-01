Green shoots for the hospitality industry as it bounces back from the setbacks of Covid-19

The hospitality industry, like many others, faced challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, but after three years of grappling with disruptions, there are positive signs of recovery. The sector is witnessing a revival, as indicated by the experiences of First Group Hotels and Resorts, one of the key players in the tourism industry.

Shaun Lamont, the managing director of the First Group Hotels and Resorts, attests to the industry’s resilience and rebound. “Despite the challenges of the past few years, it really feels like we’re finally back on track, with green shoots appearing that promise to bring renewed growth and vitality to our sector,” says Lamont. Reports reveal that in 2022, the African continent witnessed a significant surge in tourist arrivals, experiencing a remarkable increase of over 4 million arrivals, with a growth rate of 126.6% compared to 2021.

Additionally, the tourism industry in Africa saw substantial growth from various regions around the world. Arrivals from the America recorded an impressive increase of 228.2%, with 326 200 tourists visiting the continent in 2022. Similarly, arrivals from Europe surpassed 900 000, reflecting a remarkable growth rate of 314.6% compared to 2021.

Tourist numbers from Asia, Australia, and the Middle East also surged, with 223 768 arrivals in 2022, representing a significant increase of 265.9% from the previous year. Additionally, First Group can testify, they'e experienced an impressive 20% year-to-date growth compared to the previous year, signalling a renewed enthusiasm for travel and leisure activities. This surge in bookings is an encouraging sign not only for the First Group but also for the entire hospitality sector.

Another noteworthy change in consumer behaviour is the preference for longer stays. During the same period, the average length of stay has risen from two nights to three nights, suggesting that guests are seeking longer periods of relaxation. This shift in preference aligns with the growing desire to explore new places and connect with loved ones after prolonged periods of confinement. In June, First Group Hotels and Resorts achieved the sale of nearly 8 000 additional room nights.

This reinforced the resurgence of the hospitality industry and the pent-up demand for getaways. The willingness of individuals to explore new destinations and engage in leisure activities underscores the positive trajectory of the sector. “We are thrilled by the surge in bookings and the increasing number of guests opting for longer stays.