Hard work and passion paved the way for digital content creator to travel the world

As a young girl growing up in Phoenix in Durban, Aaliya Adam (27), dreamed of travelling the world. According to the travel content creator and foodie, her desire to be successful and independent drove her to get a weekend job at the age of 16.

After completing her high school studies, she worked full-time to pay for her studies as she didn’t want to waste time or money. “I was hustling doing promotions on the side after my day job while still coming home to study late nights as I had to catch up for not attending lectures. “After I graduated, I moved out at the age of 21, I was determined to make it big in life. I relocated to Johannesburg, and I am in the tax field work wise,” said Adam.

With a tenacious spirit and hunger for success, Adam finds inspiration and motivation from her daughter. “My daughter inspires and motivates me, life through her eyes is just something else. Also, the thrive for independence keeps me going, I want to be able to give my daughter everything I did not have growing up. “I want her to see the world and have life’s best experiences,” she said.

To get to know the person behind the adventurous TikTok and Instagram posts we asked Adam about her travels and content creation. Aaliya Adam enjoying the elephant experience on the island of Phuket in Thailand. Picture: Supplied What’s your favourite part about being a lifestyle and travel content creator? I love creating content especially travel and food. What makes me different is I focus on hidden gems rather than popular places which people are drawn to. I feel I was made for this, I guess in a perfect world it would be my full-time job.

Which is your favourite local and international destination? My favourite local destination is definitely Cape Town. The city is absolutely breathtaking and is right at our doorstep. South Africa is really a beautiful place. When it comes to my favourite international destination, Dubai takes the crown. I love the fact that they are so modern and up-to-date, the buildings and technology inspire me and let’s not forget the amazing views which are to die for.

The country is so safe that I left my cell phone on the beach in plain sight and went for a dip. You have an amazing platform, how did you start out? Funny enough I always said I would never put myself on TikTok until I actually did one day, I think when Armani, my daughter was a few months old, and that video went viral.

It was from then that I started dedicating and put my time into creating content as I always travelled and tried new foods, so I thought why not share my experiences. Aaliya Adam ready to take on snow covered slopes on a ski adventure. Picture: Supplied What inspired you to create your platform? I created my platform on the basis that I wanted to share all of these beautiful places, experiences and food with people as I know the research that goes into finding good hidden gems; in a way it was to make it easier for people.

What are some of the challenges you face as a woman digital creator and how do you overcome these? The challenge that I mostly face is about my physical appearance, people are so quick to pick on weight its not even funny and most of the time these comments come from females, where’s woman empowerment? Jealousy is a real thing; people will call me out to be a gold digger but they don’t know that my husband and I are high school sweethearts.

We literally started off with nothing and no help, we moved in together at the young age of 21, and we were determined and we both didn’t want an average life. Who do you look up to in your community or working space? I look up to real people with real life experiences, I enjoy sitting in a room where the conversations are about elevating, new business ideas, etc.

They say if you’re the smartest person in the room then you’re in the wrong room. A personal favourite South African Influencer of mine is Nadia Jaftha, whom I have had the opportunity of meeting. Aaliya Adam poses for a picture with views of the Burj Khalifa at her favourite destination, Dubai. Picture: Supplied Any pearls of wisdom for young aspiring lifestyle and travel content creators? Be yourself, be authentic and never give up even if you’re getting 100 views, keep posting! Somebody will notice and that will be your breakthrough.

Lastly, why should South Africans get out there and travel the country? South Africa is so beautiful, we have so many places in our country that have breathtaking views and hidden gems that need to be explored. Get out there, explore this world we call home, collect those memories, explore new cultures, languages and foods. Burst your bubble and your eyes will open - I swear there’s so much to see.