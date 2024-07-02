Here’s where to dine this Hollywoodbets Durban July weekend

The highly anticipated Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) handicap is here! Thousands of people are expected in the coastal city of Durban this weekend for the annual event, billed as ‘Africa’s biggest horse-racing event’.

Taking place on Saturday, July 6 at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse, the event has been running every year since July 17, 1897. Besides fashion and parties, a major part of the HDJ experience are food and drinks. Below we bring you some of the best dining places that you can check out in Durban this weekend. Dukkah Restaurant interior. Picture: JoNo Nienaber Dukkah Restaurant & Bar

If you are a fan of brunch, Dukkah will be hosting a Durban July brunch event on Sunday, July 7. At the restaurant, they celebrate the unique blend of cultures and flavours that make Durban such a special place. Their modern cuisine draws inspiration from the eastern coastline of Africa, from the Maasai Market in Nairobi to Stone Town in Zanzibar, and all along the spice route to Durban.

Located on Florida Road, they offer a modern and luxuriant social hub with an upscale cocktail bar and lounge. Starting at 3 pm until late, the event will see performances by Mondli Ngcobo, Koshered Soul, Dums and Solomon Willy. Bookings are essential and can be made by mailing [email protected]. A steak dish from Joops Place. Picture: Joops Place Facebook Joops Place

Joops Place offers one of the best fine dining experiences - and steaks - in town. Situated in Avonmore Centre in Morningside, the restaurant is unusual for many reasons, but there is one thing that makes it unique. Co-founder Joop wanted his customers to witness the skill and drama involved with delivering sizzling blue-ribbon steaks onto the customer's plate. That is why this is the only grill restaurant in the city with a display window to the grill area.

This allows the customers to enjoy their drinks as they watch the flames work their magic. They have a R250 ‘Friday Lunch Special’ that runs between 12 pm and 3 pm. The special includes a delicious T-bone steak plus a choice of your accompaniment. It is grilled to succulent perfection and served with a refreshing 500ml beer or glass of red wine.

Madam and Sir is an upmarket contemporary casual dining restaurant with a tastefully vibrant aesthetic. Picture: Madam & Sir Facebook Madam and Sir Also located at the heart of one of Durban’s trendiest streets, Florida Road, Madam and Sir, is an upmarket contemporary casual dining restaurant with a tastefully vibrant aesthetic, friendly service, and a deliciously diverse menu. It is a full-service restaurant that opens at 7:30 am for breakfast and serves lunch and dinner until it closes.

For the early risers, the restaurant has amazing coffee, and the menu offers delicious light breakfast options like eggs benedict, the R45 On the Go breakfast which can be upsized, and the Madam’s remedy for a hangover – the Spicy BY All Mince. The lunch and dinner menu offers a delectable combination of light meals, grills, seafood, and the ever-so-loved sushi. According to the owners, “The Madam and Sir menu is designed to be a celebration of food, a celebration of diversity, and a celebration of life”.

Olive & Oil is renowned for its contemporary dining experience, dishes bursting with Mediterranean flavours. Picture: Supplied Olive & Oil Situated in the stunning new Oceans Mall, in the heart of bustling Umhlanga, Olive & Oil is renowned for its contemporary dining experience, dishes bursting with Mediterranean flavours, and a welcoming atmosphere. This modern, elegant restaurant provides an intimate yet lively dining experience, making it the go-to spot for Umhlanga’s locals, tourists, and business people.

Their lunch special is between 11 am and 3 pm and costs R189 for a 3-course meal, and R220 for a 3-course meal and a drink. Stretta Cafe At Stretta Cafe they offer simple fresh Italian food at a reasonable price. Their menu is small but well-considered.

Their no-fuss approach utilises authentic and classic components such as mozzarella, Italian flour, fresh homemade tomato sauce, and wood-fired pizza. They do pizzas, pasta, various mains, salads, desserts, and pastries. Their breakfast menu is also very popular. On Fridays, they have half-priced cocktails and R30 Windhoek droughts between 3 pm and 6 pm.