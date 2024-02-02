Here’s where to get your ice cream fix to beat the summer heat

Summer in Mzansi means mosquitoes and humidity, but it also means an excuse for ice cream pretty much any time of day. And there are more options than ever. Here are our favourite places for nostalgic shakes and sundaes, over-the-top ice-cream sandwiches, and more.

Durban Romano’s dark chocolate with raspberry gourmet sauce finished off with their raspberry crumbles. Picture: Romano Romano Romano was established in the 1990s as a premium authentic gelato manufacturer. Driven by a rich history, the family-run business has maintained a competitive edge and set the benchmark as a ‘dessertery’ in Durban.

Their passion for producing the highest-quality gelato in the most innovative flavours has seen Romano grow and expand into trendy stores where customers can enjoy their gelato regularly. The scoop range boasts more than twenty flavours including frozen yoghurt and sorbet, and their product range includes ice cream cake slices and gelato on sticks. Using traditional artisanal methods and the finest natural ingredients, they pride themselves in producing the most luxurious Italian gelato in town.

Located: 233 Florida Road, Windermere, Berea. Scoop hand-made ice cream. Picture: Scoop Scoop After working in the UK restaurant industry for over twenty years, Amanda Maidman, who is the founder of Scoop, started on an ice cream-making adventure to keep herself busy, and out of mischief.

Working from her kitchen at home in KwaZulu-Natal, Maidman made small batches of velvety smooth ice cream and luscious sorbets that celebrated the local flavours of KZN. The ice creams were so good that she was convinced they should be made available to the public; so every Saturday morning, she packed up her car and went out to sell it by the scoop at local markets and that is how the business was born. Their vanilla ice creams contain real vanilla seeds from Madagascar, they melt the very best 70% chocolate into their base for their chocolate ice creams, and their sorbets and fruit ice creams are made using real fruit, locally sourced and in the season as much as possible with no artificial flavourings or colourants.

Their flagship store opened in November 2017 at the Ballito Lifestyle Centre and has become a firm favourite with locals and holidaymakers. Their second store, on the corner of Florida Road and Currie Road, opened in July 2019 and is in the hub of trendy and historical Durban. Johannesburg

At Forest, they are all about making gelato and sorbet from scratch using the highest quality and the freshest ingredients they can get their hands on. Picture: Forest Forest At Forest, they are all about making gelato and sorbet from scratch using the highest quality and the freshest ingredients they can get their hands on. Their fruit gelato and sorbets are seasonal (they even grow some of the herbs themselves), and they are always on the lookout for new and interesting ingredients and flavours. They are very serious about limiting their carbon footprint, and all their containers and cutlery are biodegradable, compostable, or recyclable. Their flavours shift with the rhythm of nature whenever inspiration strikes.

They curate each batch to honour the changing seasons and special occasions throughout the year. Located: 44 Stanley Avenue, Milpark, and 60 Tyrone Avenue, Parkview. At Sweetloops they sell delights that are meant to cheer up any soul. Picture: Sweetloops Sweetloops

At Sweetloops, they sell delights that are meant to cheer up any soul, and to give all relationships a chance to grow through meaningful dates, amazing treats, and exceptional service at an affordable price all around. They are the place to be when you want to take a friend, a colleague, a partner, or anyone who is dear to you, for a nice treat. On their menu, they have recently introduced new handmade flavours - the KitKat and Oreo ice cream.

Besides ice cream, they offer a wide range of desserts that will tantalise your taste buds. Located: 236C Kumalo Street, White City Jabavu, Soweto. Cape Town

At Serendipity Creamery, they are passionate about providing a range of vegan-friendly, non-dairy, gluten, and nut-allergy-friendly options to suit all. Picture: Serendipity Creamery Serendipity Creamery The Serendipity Creamery story began in 2019 when their first store opened on Belvedere Square in Claremont. The word of mouth spread and before long, there were queues out the door. They are all about creating an authentic family-friendly experience that makes people smile, and it all begins with their delicious selections.

They are passionate about providing a range of vegan-friendly, non-dairy, gluten, and nut-allergy-friendly options to suit all. Every day their artisan gelato-makers are churning freshly made gelato in-store with only the best ingredients, with no artificial colours or flavours. Located: Shop 1, Belvedere Square Centre, Corner of Belvedere and Keurboom Roads, Claremont.

Sinnfull is a leading manufacturer of super-premium, handmade ice cream, and sorbet specialising in unique flavours. Picture: Sinnfull Sinnfull Sinnfull is a leading manufacturer of super-premium, handmade ice cream, and sorbet specialising in unique flavours. Their ice cream contains no artificial flavourings, additives, colourants, or preservatives. The birth of Sinnfull dates back to when the founder and master alchemist, Britta Sinn helped in her parent’s Italian ice cream parlour during her school holidays.

Britta’s father was trained by a master Italian ice cream maker and as a teenager, this tradition was passed on to her. Add a batch of her much-loved passion and in August 2002 the first emporium was opened in Camps Bay. Today, Sinnfull continues a time- honoured tradition of making all-natural, super-premium ice cream.