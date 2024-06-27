Hibernate at these cosy luxury hideaways in Mzansi this winter

Hibernation season is here and it’s time to relax and unwind. Winter travel is all about being cosy as you keep warm indoors. During this period, when the days are shorter and the nights are longer, it is an ideal time to spend hours under the covers.

Another benefit to travelling during this time is that South African winters coincide with the mid-year mark, a period when many are looking to take a break as they seek out relaxing and rejuvenating experiences. The goal is to switch off at a secluded destination and to enjoy some time alone or in the company of loved ones. South Africa has an array of hideaways to choose this winter. Here are some cosy luxury stays to consider visiting in Mzansi this season:

Luxury coastal cabin, Wilderness Wilderness is a seaside town on the Garden Route in the Western Cape. It offers travellers breathtaking natural sceneries of forests, lakes and mountains, while the coastline makes it feel like an endless paradise. The region is renowned for its beautiful beaches and lagoon system, making it the perfect place to escape in a peaceful setting.

The town lies between George and Sedgefield and has that holiday feeling all-year-round. Meanwhile, the Outeniqua Mountains lies to the north and the Indian Ocean to the south, with the Kaaimans River in the west and the Goukamma Nature Reserve in the east. A luxury coastal cabin in the Wilderness is a perfect hideaway which is set between the forest and the sea.

These nano-cabins are fully solar-powered and they come with a compact yet functional kitchen and open-plan bathroom. It also has multiple outdoor areas to relax in complete privacy as well as an outdoor shower, a secluded fire pit and spectacular views from the bed and the hot tub. A stay at the cabin starts from R 2 810 a night for two.

Lookout lodge at the Oribi Gorge on the KZN South Coast. Picture: Airbnb Lookout Lodge, Oribi Gorge Oribi Gorge is the adventure capital of the KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast. It is easily accessible from Port Shepstone and is an hour and half drive from Durban. This destination is ideal for group activities and family fun. Oribi Gorge has warm weather for most of the year, compared to the rest of the country.

It also offers unforgettable scenic views, which can be accessed via multiple points around the region. This includes from the renowned overhanging Leopard Rock, which is arguably the most iconic site in the area. Walking trails through the Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve are a great way to unlock some of the treasures, including scenic waterfalls, such as Samango Falls. Meanwhile, Lookout Lodge is a beautiful 10-sleeper cabin that overlooks this southern KZN canyon. It is surrounded by farms as well as a game enclosure and is perfect for families looking for solitude.

The lodge is double-story site which provides ample views and has an outdoor fire area with plenty of seating. A stay at the lodge starts from R 5 483 a night. Wild Syringa on Kokopelli Farm in Magaliesburg. Picture: Airbnb Wild Syringa on Kokopelli Farm, Magaliesberg

For a getaway close to Johannesburg, Magaliesburg on the west of the city is one of the best small towns to enjoy retreat at. The small rural area is situated near Krugersdorp, Hartbeespoort Dam and The Cradle Of Humankind. The Witwatersrand range runs through the region and the Magaliesberg mountain range is to the north. There are different activities to enjoy in and around the village, but it is perfect for those looking for seclusion.

Wild Syringa on Kokopeli Farm is the ideal home for your winter stay and the cabin is a child and pet friendly self-catering accommodation. The cabin is also off-grid and has breathtaking views of the surrounding areas. The cabin also has an open fire place in the lounge for cold winter nights perfect, which is ideal for a couple or small family. A stay at the cabin starts from R 1200 a night.

Seniti units in Hazeyview Mpumalanga. Picture: Airbnb Seniti Chalets in Hazeyview Unlike the harsh winters of the higher latitudes, the lowveld's winter is much milder and more inviting. The days are typically sunny and warm, while the nights bring a crisp coolness, providing a perfect balance for those looking for an escape from the bitter cold weather. As one of the nation’s safari capital, there is plenty to do and see in this region which is also a dream for those looking to connect with nature and wanting to see South Africa’s Big Five at the Kruger National Park.

Apart from this world-renowned game reserve, other places to explore on the Mpumalanga Lowveld include the Panorama scenic route, including God’s Window and Bourke’s Potluck Holes and Graskop Gorge. For a a rejuvenating escape, consider a stay at Seniti Cottages, a quiet resting place in the heart of it all. The cottages are only 10 minutes from the town of Hazyview, which is situated along the Sabie River.

This area is surrounded by a macadamia nut orchard and close to some great restaurants and pubs. There are three cottages to choose from. One has an open-plan kitchen, dining room and lounge. Two others come with two rooms and a bathroom. Meanwhile, the Seniti Thatch unit sleeps up to nine people. It shares a swimming pool with the Seniti Cottage on the same premises.