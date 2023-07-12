Hidden gems for a luxurious winter getaway in South Africa

Winter in South Africa doesn’t have to be a season of hibernation and sulking. Instead, pack your rain coats and boots as it’s a golden opportunity for locals to embrace the season, venture out into our own backyards and uncover hidden gems. Below are a few suggestions:

Eastern Cape, Sandcastle Luxury Villa From exhilarating wildlife encounters to exploring pristine beaches, Sandcastle Luxury Villa promises an unforgettable winter getaway filled with relaxation and exploration. Nestled in the heart of the Westley Conservancy in the Eastern Cape, this secluded destination boasts breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape and offers a tranquil retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The villa itself is a masterpiece of architectural design, blending with its natural surroundings. With spacious and elegantly appointed rooms, it provides a comfortable and luxurious stay for visitors. Each room offers panoramic views of the ocean or the lush greenery. It looks like something straight out of ‘’Million Dollar Listings.’’ Sandcastle Luxury Villa. Picture: INSTAGRAM Besides the beautiful architecture, it offers private beach access. Guests can enjoy long walks on the pristine sandy shores, soak up the sun, or indulge in water activities such as swimming and snorkelling.

For those seeking adventure, the conservancy offers opportunities for hiking, bird watching, and wildlife spotting. When it comes to dining, Sandcastle Luxury Villa leaves no stone unturned. The on-site restaurant serves a delectable array of local and international cuisine, prepared using the freshest ingredients. Guests can savour their meals while enjoying breathtaking ocean views, creating a dining experience to remember.

Summerhill Guest Estate, KwaZulu Natal This is best of both worlds where luxury and touch of history combines. Summerhill Guest Estate in KwaZulu Natal is the perfect destination. This charming estate is located amidst rolling hills and greenery, offering a peaceful and idyllic setting for a winter escape. The guest estate features beautifully restored buildings that date back to the early 19th century, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Each room is tastefully decorated, combining modern comforts with traditional aesthetics. Guests can unwind in the cozy lounges, take leisurely strolls in the landscaped gardens or simply relax by the fireplace with a good book. Additionally, it is home to a renowned horse stud farm. Visitors can take part in horse riding lessons, explore the picturesque trails on horseback, or even witness the majestic racehorses in training. It’s an experience that allows guests to connect with nature and immerse themselves in the equestrian heritage of the estate.

Guests can also enjoy wine tastings, as the region is known for its world-class vineyards. Picture: INSTAGRAM The estate’s restaurant, The Living Room Summerhill, offers a culinary journey of flavours. From traditional South African dishes to international cuisine, each meal is prepared with the utmost care and attention to detail. Guests can also enjoy wine tastings, as the region is known for its world-class vineyards. Southwinds Estate, Western Cape

Escape to the picturesque town of Hermanus and discover the hidden gem that is Southwinds Estate. Conveniently located just off the R43, this enchanting retreat promises an unforgettable winter getaway. Surrounded by 12 acres of fynbos and woodlands, the expansive luxury manor house combines modern sophistication with lavish comforts, ensuring a truly indulgent experience. As winter settles upon Hermanus, the nearby Walker Bay becomes a playground for Southern Right Whales, offering a mesmerizing spectacle for visitors. From Southwinds, a short drive will take you to the beach, where you can witness these majestic creatures breaching and playing in the ocean.

The house’s glass-walled sunroom provides a front-row seat to this awe-inspiring show, allowing you to immerse yourself in nature’s beauty while enjoying the warmth and comfort of the indoors. Southwinds Estate, Hermanus. Picture: INSTAGRAM Southwinds boasts eight luxurious en-suite rooms, each adorned with 1 000 thread count sheets, ensuring a restful and rejuvenating stay. The self-catering kitchen provides convenience and flexibility for guests, while the option to arrange a private chef takes the culinary experience to new heights. Indulge in exquisite meals prepared by a skilled chef, tailored to your preferences and showcasing the finest local ingredients.

One of the highlights to Southwinds Estate is that it offers private access to the lagoon. Here you can engage in water activities such as kayaking or simply unwind by the water’s edge, taking in the serene surroundings. The estate’s idyllic setting amidst fynbos and woodlands creates a peaceful sanctuary where you can rejuvenate and recharge between your adventures. Southwinds boasts eight luxurious en-suite rooms. Picture: INSTAGRAM Experience the magic of Southwinds Estate, where luxurious accommodations, breathtaking whale sightings, and exclusive access to the lagoon combine to create an extraordinary winter retreat.