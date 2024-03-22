Hospitality industry ready to show that Africa is open for business when Africa’s Big 7 returns

Africa’s Big 7 is ready to connect buyers in the food and beverage industry again this year for its seventh edition from June 11 to 13 at its new venue, the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The event has been connecting manufacturers in the hospitality industry for 21 years and attracts more than 170 exhibitors and over 4 300 attendees across 25 countries. Registration for exhibitors and visitors is open for those looking to attend the event.

According to dmg events food and hospitality events manager Margaret Peters, the event allows attendees to connect with buyers across the African continent and is a space where they can discover leads, network with professionals, and access first-class, delectable content. “Africa’s Big 7 is a well-established brand and while it is a retail-ready show, it delivers freshness in the way of new products from around the world directly to Africa’s doorstep. “Suppliers and manufacturers launch new products at the show, enabling key decision-makers to build long-lasting relationships, while securing import and export deals, throughout this enticing B2B event,” said Peters.

The premium food and beverage market in Africa is expected to reach $44 billion by 2025, and with private label booming in Africa, consumers are increasingly seeking value without compromising on quality. The show will delve into the latest consumer trends and dining demands, including addressing how menus are adapting and will also showcase quality and in-demand products across all sectors, from catering to bulk suppliers, ensuring that there is something for everyone. “This is a prime hub for sourcing, trend-spotting and connecting with top trade buyers and influencers. Our 2024 edition will set a new benchmark, showcasing the potential to elevate and transform the food and beverage landscape in this dynamic region and beyond,” said Peters.