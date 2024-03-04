Hospitality industry professionals and decision-makers have converged for Hostex 2024, which is Africa's food, drink and hospitality expo from March 3 to 5 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The expo, which runs on a two-year cycle, promises to connect buyers with sellers, chefs with innovative tools and knowledge-seekers with industry leaders.

According to the event organisers, more than 70 exhibitors will present their product ranges and services, finely tuned to meet the evolving needs of a dynamic industry primed for growth. Hostex has a 38-year legacy of fostering industry connections and this year promises to be no different with top brands including Adriatic, Core Catering, FoodServ Solutions, BCE, Morrico, Vulcan Catering & Bakery Equipment and Koldserve/Equipment Café exhibiting at the show. The organisers say there will also be a variety of first-time exhibitors and leading companies with new product launches promising cutting-edge solutions waiting to be discovered.

Hostex was created to cater for manufacturers of large industrial kitchen equipment, crockery and glassware for hotels and restaurants, packaging, contract furnishing, and industry bodies and associations such as the Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) and SA Chefs. Its audience consists of decision-makers in the hospitality industry, specifically chefs, hoteliers, and food and beverages managers, and therefore is not open to the public. The organisers added that attendees can look forward to The Skillery by SA Chefs featuring culinary demonstrations, cocktail pairings, interactive product activations, and the launch of Chefs with Compassion’s #67000litres for Mandela Day 2024 campaign.