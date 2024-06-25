Hotel group debuts its first luxury private island hotel in the Red Sea

The Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the Middle East have announced the opening of their luxury hotel, Nujuma, on the Red Sea’s Ummahat Island.
The hotel is its first venture in the region and is set to become a a beacon of wellness and holistic luxury in the Middle East.
“Nujuma sets a new standard for wellness and holistic luxury, inviting guests to embark on a transformative journey of rejuvenation and self-discovery,” the hotel group explained.
“It invites travellers from around the world to embark on a journey of self-discovery and renewal.”
The hotel boasts 63 over-water and beach villas, each offering one-to-three-bedroom accommodation, spacious living areas and private pools overlooking the sea, reminiscent of dreamy luxury villas in the Maldives.
The hotel group revealed that Nujuma was designed by British international architecture firm, Foster and Partners and features sweeping shell-inspired architecture, elegant interiors crafted with natural materials and imbued with calming sea and sand tones.
It also features geometric patterns which are reminiscent of the region’s rich cultural heritage.
As a luxury regenerative tourism destination, Nujuma also boasts Neyrah Spa, a tranquil sanctuary dedicated to nourishing the body and soul.
The hotel group also intends for the spa to be a place where guests can indulge in a range of wellness rituals and holistic experiences which are inspired by global traditions, including meditation, lunar yoga and sound healing therapy.
It also harnesses the power of regional ingredients such as the enchanting scent of oud as well as moringa peregrina tree oil which is sourced from the AlUla region, offering a sensory journey that awakens the senses and restores balance.
“Whether seeking a peaceful retreat, an adventurous escape or a cultural immersion, Nujuma promises an unforgettable experience that nourishes the body, mind and soul,” the group said.