Hotel group debuts its first luxury private island hotel in the Red Sea

The Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the Middle East have announced the opening of their luxury hotel, Nujuma, on the Red Sea’s Ummahat Island. The hotel is its first venture in the region and is set to become a a beacon of wellness and holistic luxury in the Middle East.

“Nujuma sets a new standard for wellness and holistic luxury, inviting guests to embark on a transformative journey of rejuvenation and self-discovery,” the hotel group explained. “It invites travellers from around the world to embark on a journey of self-discovery and renewal.” The Neyrah Spa at the heart of Nujuma. Picture: Supplied. The hotel boasts 63 over-water and beach villas, each offering one-to-three-bedroom accommodation, spacious living areas and private pools overlooking the sea, reminiscent of dreamy luxury villas in the Maldives.

The hotel group revealed that Nujuma was designed by British international architecture firm, Foster and Partners and features sweeping shell-inspired architecture, elegant interiors crafted with natural materials and imbued with calming sea and sand tones. It also features geometric patterns which are reminiscent of the region’s rich cultural heritage. A suite at Nujuma in the Red Sea. Picture: Supplied. As a luxury regenerative tourism destination, Nujuma also boasts Neyrah Spa, a tranquil sanctuary dedicated to nourishing the body and soul.