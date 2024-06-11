Hotel group sets ambitious target of 25 hotels in South Africa by 2030

As part of efforts to strengthen its presence and contribute to the growth of the South African hospitality industry, the Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) unveiled plans to have 25 hotels in South Africa by 2030, effectively doubling its current portfolio. According to Daniel Trappler, Senior Director of Development Sub-Sahara Africa at RHG, the group is prioritising conversions for quicker market entry, and exploring strategic collaborations with existing management companies to increase its footprint through either management or franchise models.

He said this presents the potential introduction of the Radisson Individuals brand to South Africa, an ideal first step for individual hotels with strong service scores who may be considering transitioning to one of their other successful core brands at a later stage. “We are also seeking opportunities to expand our upper-upscale portfolio and enter the lifestyle luxury market in Cape Town with our Radisson Collection and art’otel brands, leveraging the city's strong tourism performance and our successful existing portfolio,” said Trappler. RHG also announced significant updates to its portfolio of operating hotels in South Africa, including the the debut of its first Safari hotel in South Africa with the opening of the Radisson Safari hotel in Hoedspruit, extensive refurbishments at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton Johannesburg, and Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town and the re-branding of Park Inn Foreshore to Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore.