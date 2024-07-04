Hotel group shows confidence in tourism in Africa with the addition of seven hotels

Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) has earmarked Tanzania, Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia as some of the destinations it plans to build its hotels as the group forges ahead with expansion on the continent. According to RHG, it will add seven new hotels and over 1 200 hotel rooms to its African portfolio within the first half of 2024 taking the group’s footprint in Africa to nearly 100 hotels in operation and development placing the group well on track to reach its goal of 150 hotels within the next five years.

Commenting on the groups expansion, Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development, Africa and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, said the seven new hotels align with their expansion strategy and demonstrates significant growth in key African markets such as Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia and Ethiopia as well as their highly anticipated debut in Tanzania. “These hotels also highlight our conversion strategy and our commitment to diversifying our portfolio by introducing new brands and cementing our presence in these important markets,” said Rankoussi. RHG said said Tanzania has been identified as a key market in the group’s proactive expansion strategy and it will debut in the country with two hotel signings, Radisson Blu Hotel & Apartments, Dar es Salaam and Radisson Hotel Mwanza.

“This addition enhances the Group’s diverse African portfolio, spanning across 30 countries, further establishing it as the hotel company with the largest market presence in Africa,” said the hotel group. The group also revealed that it continues to hold a leading position with a portfolio of 13 hotels in operation and under development, including five new hotels, signed in 2023 in Nigeria. “The new signing of the Radisson RED Hotel Abuja has further bolstered the Group’s presence in the city, bringing the total number of hotels under development in Abuja to four,” said RHG.

When it comes to its activities in Morocco, RHG has grown its presence from 1 hotel in 2020 to over 9 hotels in operation and 4 hotels in development today. “Casablanca represents a strategic hub among multiple continents and the new signing of Radisson Blu Hotel & Apartments Casablanca Finance City and Radisson RED Hotel Casablanca Finance City solidifies the Group’s ambitions to reach over 25 hotels by 2030 across the country,” said the group. Since 2022, RHG has opened 14 hotels, including the debut of the Radisson brand in Morocco and Tunis with Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier La Citadelle and Radisson Hotel Tunis City Center.