Hotel Verde offers eco-conscious travellers an environment-friendly retreat

With awe-inspiring landscapes, a rich history, golden beaches and breathtaking views, Cape Town has always been a must-visit paradise for thrill-seekers. Now eco-conscious travellers who come to the Mother City can enjoy an environment-friendly retreat at Hotel Verde Cape Town International Airport.

The multi-award-winning establishment with eco-consciousness at its core, retains the title of Africa’s Greenest Hotel, offering guests a relaxed and enjoyable holiday surrounded by a natural green setting. The hotel also offers the best that Cape Town and the Western Cape have to offer. Visiting the V&A Waterfront, Robben Island Museum, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Groot Constantia, Cape Point and Table Mountain Cableway as well as going wine tasting or whale watching, is made easy with the help of the hotel’s travel desk.

“We believe that every guest deserves a bespoke experience, which is why our travel desk is an essential part of their journey," said General manager, Caron van Rooyen. She added that their staff are ready to arrange day tours, every day, no matter where guests want to go. “Our aim is to provide our guests with access to the best experiences available in Cape Town and its surrounding areas.”

If venturing out becomes too much, guests can indulge in the Verde Vita Spa and Wellness Centre. Its modern amenities provide a peaceful haven for rest, making this the ideal spot to decompress after all the sightseeing. Verde Vita offers a variety of treatments for guests, including an infra-red cabin, manicures and pedicures, eyelash extensions, massages, facials, and a post-treatment breathing room, all set in a tranquil and peaceful environment. Manicure and pedicure station. Picture: Supplied. “It's a haven of beauty and pleasure. This concept permeates every element of the cutting-edge spa and hotel, from the building's use of recycled materials to the green practices applied on a daily basis,” Van Rooyen said.

Cape Town Big 6 attractions are its must-see feature These six must-see locations are easily accessible from the hotel and include the Table Mountain Cableway, which is regarded as one of the New Seven Wonders of Nature, the Robben Island Museum, Cape Point, the V&A Waterfront, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, regarded as the best botanical garden in Africa, and Groot Constantia, the oldest wine-producing farm in South Africa. “This festive summer season, we invite guests to extend their stay at Hotel Verde and fully immerse themselves in the wonders of Cape Town.