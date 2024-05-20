How to avoid getting sick while travelling this winter

Being an adventurous traveller is a good thing but having health issues during your journey is not the way anyone wants to step outside their comfort zone. Here are some tips to help you avoid getting sick when you travel.

Although it is easier said than done, prioritising sleep is key for staying healthy during holiday travel. Picture: Pexels/Rachel Claire Prioritise sleep Although it is easier said than done, prioritising sleep is key for staying healthy during holiday travel. Your body needs sleep to prevent infection and keep your immune system strong. Lack of sleep, on the other hand, will reduce your body’s ability to produce infection-fighting immune cells.

Carry cold and flu medication with you Do not leave home without them. Just in case. You may not be sick, and they won’t help you avoid getting sick while travelling, but sickness can strike at any time. If you are travelling somewhere outside the country it might not be as easy to find what you need.

Same thing if you end up on a staycation somewhere more remote. This way you have it with you already. Be careful with food. Picture: Pexels/Taryn Elliott Be careful with food You may feel adventurous and keen on trying exotic foods while exploring a new place, but it is important to be conscious of the risks. Food contamination is a common cause of traveller’s diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal problems.

Being careful with what you eat could keep you safe from many diseases. Try your best to consume food that is fresh, cooked thoroughly and/ or served piping hot. When it comes to fruit and vegetables, avoid salads that may have been prepared with untreated water and raw fruit that you have not peeled yourself. Visit a travel doctor

Many healthcare systems have travel clinics with specially trained providers. Those providers can explain immunisations needed, offer advice tailored to your destination (bring your itinerary) and prescribe medications you might need. If your insurance provider does not offer a travel clinic, then make an appointment with your regular physician. Eat a balanced diet. Picture: Pexels/Mikhail Nilov Eat a balanced diet

Lots of people think, “I’m on vacation and can't eat or drink as much as my body can handle,” but that can disrupt your digestive system and your overall health. Eat healthy, balanced meals with lots of fresh, colourful fruits and vegetables to keep your immune system healthy and strong. Stay hydrated