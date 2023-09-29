How to cruise like a pro this summer: 5 top tips for first-time cruisers

Cruising is a wonderful way to travel and make lifelong memories. However, especially for first-time tourists, the planning and preparation process can be stressful. From embarkation on cruise day to dining to shore excursions, everything you do on a cruise is just a little different than any other holiday you have ever been on.

That is why we have taken the time to round up some tips that will help you in the process. Research your destinations. Picture: Pexels Rfstudio Plan and confirm your reservations There are many advantages to booking your cruise early. Firstly, booking in advance frequently entitles you to discounted rates and special offers.

With this, you may prevent the last-minute rush, which can result in higher rates, more limited availability, and stress by confirming your reservation in advance. Research your destinations Even if you like to be spontaneous, it may still be worth having a look into each destination on your itinerary so you have a basic idea of what you want to do at each destination.

Decide beforehand what your must-see sights and experiences are going to be and plan around them. Understand what is included and what is not before you step aboard Make sure you know what is included before you board your cruise, so you are clear on what you have paid for in advance and what you have not.

It may make sense to purchase an all-inclusive beverage package ahead of your sailing, which means less to think about once on board and potential savings depending on how much you imbibe. Pack a carry-on bag. Picture: Pexels Andrea Piacquadio Pack a carry-on bag Typically, you will board the ship well before your luggage reaches your cabin, so pack any necessities – medication, important documents, and phone chargers – in a carry-on bag.

If you have room, include items like bathing suits and sunscreen so you can immediately jump in the pool or soak up the sun without having to wait for your other bags. Do not be afraid to speak to a member of the crew If you get on board and you are not happy with something, for example, your cabin’s location or your table arrangement at dinner, do not suffer in silence.