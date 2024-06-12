If you are travelling to see your favourite artist perform, these expert tips will help you make the most of the trip

According Antoinette Turner, GM of Flight Centre South Africa, concerts are impacting the entire travel industry with hotel bookings surging and local economies getting a boost. She highlighted that data crunchers at Lighthouse have been tracking the “Taylor Swift Effect” on hotel prices across 13 North American tour stops and they saw a jump of 7.7% in room rates the month before Swift’s arrival, compared to the same time the previous year.

Data also revealed that during the concert month, prices remained elevated, sitting 7.2% higher than the year before. This proves that music lovers around the world, including Swifties, are packing their bags, booking flights and turning concerts into travel adventures. So, whether you’re part of the Beyhive (Beyoncé fan) or a Swiftie and planning on attending a concert, here are some money-saving tips to help you navigate your trip from Flight Centre South Africa. Plan ahead and score the best deals

The sooner you secure your flights and accommodation, the more options you will have, and the less you’ll likely pay. Think outside the box (and the city centre) Consider booking accommodation in a nearby town or suburb and taking public transport to the concert venue.

Choose alternative travel routes For example, if attending a concert in Paris, you could fly into Amsterdam and head to Brussels and make the most out of a multi-destination visit before stopping for the big event in the City of Love and flying back to SA from Spain. This will also help you maximise your Schengen visa.