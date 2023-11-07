Indecisive about the Girls' Trip? Take a quiz and find out if such a getaway is for you?

Sometimes, the daily grind can wear us down, leaving us longing for a break from it all. When your friends are planning a much-anticipated girls’ trip, it’s natural to feel unsure about joining. First Group, leaders in business and leisure accommodation, have put together a quiz to help you determine if a proposed fun-filled break with your girlfriends will resonate with your personal preferences.

A girls’ trip is the ultimate opportunity to step away from your daily routine and unwind in the company of your besties. Leave work stress and responsibilities behind and revel in a few days of pure relaxation. Whether it’s lounging by the pool, indulging in spa treatments or simply spending quality time together, this trip is your chance to recharge and reconnect with yourself. “Getaways with a group of friends can be a great way to relax and let your hair down. However, there are various aspects that should be considered to avoid a potential mismatch of expectations,” said Shaun Lamont, managing director of First Group.

Question 1: How important is spending quality time with your friends? a) Extremely important: I treasure the moments I share with my friends. b) Somewhat important: I enjoy spending time with friends, but I also value alone time.

c) Not very important: While I like my friends, I don’t feel the need to spend dedicated time with them. Question 2: What type of activities do you envision for this getaway? a) Lots of laughter, bonding and exploring new places together.

b) A mix of socialising, relaxation and some personal downtime. c) Mostly centred on self-care and rejuvenation. Question 3: How do you feel about stepping out of your comfort zone and trying new experiences?

a) I’m all for it; trying new things with my friends sounds exciting. b) I’m open to it, but I also enjoy familiar and comfortable activities. c) I prefer sticking to what I know and feel comfortable with.

Question 4: How well do you handle making group decisions and compromising? a) I enjoy exchanging ideas and am open to finding a middle ground. b) I’m okay with it, but I also appreciate some autonomy in decision-making.

c) I struggle with reaching a consensus within a group and consistently making concessions. Question 5: What’s your preferred level of spontaneity during a trip? a) I’m very happy going with the flow and embracing spontaneous adventures.

b) I prefer a mix of planned activities and some flexibility. c) I feel more comfortable with a well-structured itinerary. Question 6: How important is having a supportive and uplifting environment during the trip?

a) Very important: I want to feel encouraged and inspired by my friends. b) Moderately important: I appreciate positive vibes, but also value personal space. c) Not very important: I don’t necessarily seek emotional support from my friends.

Question 7: How do you handle sharing living spaces and accommodation with others? a) I’m comfortable sharing space and enjoy the camaraderie. b) I don’t mind sharing, but I also appreciate having some personal space.

c) I prefer having my own private space and accommodation. Question 8: How do you feel about engaging in social activities and meeting new people? a) I enjoy meeting new people and making new connections.

b) I’m open to socialising, but I also value spending time with my close friends. c) I prefer to stay within my circle. Question 9: What’s your ideal length for a ladies’ getaway?

a) A few days to a week; enough time to bond and create memories. b) A long weekend; a short break to recharge and have fun. c) A night or two max; I’m a homebody at heart.

Question 10: How excited are you about the prospect of a ladies’ getaway? a) Super excited; I can’t wait to have a blast with my friends. b) Pretty excited; I’m looking forward to the experience.

c) Not that enthusiastic; I’m not sure if I will enjoy it. Score Mostly A's

A ladies’ getaway is definitely for you! You value time spent with your friends, enjoy bonding and are ready for a fun and adventurous trip with the girls. Mostly B's Ladies’ getaway could be a great choice! You appreciate spending time with friends, mixing relaxation with socialising, and having a balance of group activities and personal time.