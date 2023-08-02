Karoo 62 seeks artists for unique structural art project - a celebration of art and nature

Karoo 62 is a unique events venue situated in the heart of Klein Karoo along ROUTE62. Located on the quaint Oudekloof Farm, this visionary space is a blend of artistic expression and the breathtaking beauty of the Karoo landscape. The venue is a versatile destination, catering to a wide range of events, from intimate gatherings to medium-sized celebrations and grand-scale occasions.

As Karoo 62 continues to develop various amenities from restaurants’ to a zip line crossing the valley, the spotlight shines on its centrepiece - the Creative Karoo Sculpture Garden. The Creative Karoo Sculpture Garden is a symphony of art and nature, where sculptures, 3D artworks, structures and installations merge with the surrounding landscape. Karoo 62 is a unique events venue situated in the heart of Klein Karoo along ROUTE62. Picture: Supplied As such, Karoo 62 extends an open invitation to all creatives, architects, artists, designers and talented individuals to join this extraordinary endeavour. It is a collaborative project that celebrates art and nature, focusing on the beauty of the Karoo rather than commercial gains.

Participants are encouraged to submit unique designs that fuse with the natural surroundings, utilising environmentally friendly and recycled materials where possible. In addition, guests are invited to venture into a journey along the valley, where each step reveals delightful surprises that reflect the artistic essence of the Karoo. As part of the project, Karoo 62 presented three briefs for the traffic circles within the venue. Each traffic circle calls for a captivating installation that leaves a lasting impression on visitors.

Traffic Circle “A”: Wonder and Celebration Your creativity will take centre stage as visitors go through the gate and along the gravel road leading to a festival venue. The structure at Traffic Circle “A” will serve as the first captivating installation, visible both from within the venue and to by passers on the R62.

Imagine the festival vibe and excitement, the vibrant spirit of Rio Carnival, the enchantment of the, Day of the Dead, and the kaleidoscopic joy of the Holi Festival of colours. Envision vibrant spirit of Rio Carnival. Picture: INSTAGRAM Participants are encouraged to embrace environmentally-friendly and recycled materials, recognising their positive impact on the environment. Collaboration with at least four other talented individuals is also highly encouraged, fostering creativity and teamwork.

Moreover, the addition of solar lights to the structure will enhance its night-time aesthetic appeal and improve visibility. Traffic Circle “B”: Guiding the way with cosmic wonder Located closer to the welcoming centre, restaurant and bar facility, this structure serves both an informative and directional purpose.

It inspires visitors with celestial intrigue, incorporating north-south directions, galaxies, planets, and star maps while guiding guests to various facilities and roads within the farm. This structure can feature local directional signage, guiding guests to various facilities and roads within the farm. Embrace the possibilities offered by recycled materials or modern alternatives such as wood, plastic, or metal to construct this visionary structure. Let it serve as a beacon of cosmic wonder.

Traffic Circle “C”: Power of the future This structure encourages reflection on our ability to shape our own destiny. Sustainability takes centre stage, with the design primarily using recycled materials and complemented by various solar lights illuminating the night sky. The Karoo Creative Sculpture Garden is a tapestry of artistic expression. In addition to the traffic circles, artists are invited to donate existing or future artwork for display in the Fantastic Festive Forest Meander — an enchanting experience, open year-round to visitors.