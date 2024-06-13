Kruger National Park ranked as one of the world’s best travel destinations in research findings

South African National Parks (SANParks) announced that the pioneering and century-old Kruger National Park (KNP) received recognition as an iconic destination, putting South Africa on the world’s map. According to SANParks, Brand Africa, a non-profit African movement to inspire a brand-led African renaissance, revealed the rankings and awards for the most admired South African brands and KNP was among the awarded brands.

“SANParks is delighted to have one of the world’s best travel destinations in the world in its stable of properties and is grateful for this acknowledgement. “At the core of the successful conservation management efforts across SANParks’ national parks is responsible tourism offerings and a deliberate socio-economic transformation programme that is embedded in community beneficiation. “This recognition is seen in many posts and writings from guests on various platforms declaring KNP as one of the best places on Earth to visit,” said SANParks.