Kruger Park voted as one of Top 10 nature destinations in the world

South Africa’s Kruger Park is listed as one of the world’s favourite nature destinations for this year. According to Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Destinations, travellers love nature holidays and the Kruger snatched 10th place on the list of Best of the Best Nature Destinations.

The Kruger National Park combined with the Greater Kruger is the largest largest game reserve in South Africa and home to more than 500 bird species, 100 reptiles, nearly 150 mammals (including the Big 5), multiple archaeological sites, and myriad trees and flowers. The best nature destinations in the world list features a diverse array of pristine holiday spots including islands, beaches, valleys and mountains. The Kruger Park was up against the likes of Zanzibar in Tanzania, Mauritius, Hurghada in Egypt and Grand Cayman in the Caribbean.

The Kruger offers wildlife safaris, hiking trails, game viewing and open-air dining, depending on your hotel or tour operator. The beauty of this destination is that travellers can also explore the park (by car) without a guide. There are plenty of places to stay, from luxury tented camps to affordable lodges in and around the area. Here is the full list of the Best Nature Destinations in the World 2024:

1. Kathmandu, Nepal 2. Halong Bay, Vietnam 3. Hurghada, Egypt

4. Mauritius, Africa 5. Lombok, Indonesia 6. Kauai, US

7. Zanzibar Island, Tanzania 8. Grand Cayman, Caribbean 9. Guadeloupe, Caribbean