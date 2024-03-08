KwaNdwalane Adventure experience added to South Coast travel itinerary to boost tourism

The South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) has announced the addition of the KwaNdwalane Adventure Experience, to its offerings on the KZN South Coast, ahead of the Easter holidays. According to SCTIE Acting CEO, Deborah Ludick, the launch of this travel experience is part of efforts to enhance rural tourism in the hinterlands, and increase their tourism footprint while giving visitors a unique experience in the great outdoors.

“This tourism experience is set to attract outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, and nature lovers who will enjoy a guided hiking tour that includes river crossings, a waterfall experience, and great birding,” she said. The KwaNdwalane Experience encompasses an area between Port Shepstone and Paddock en route to Oribi Gorge which falls under iNkosi SN Ndwalane. The tourism authority said that visitors to the south coast can explore the beauty of this region including the mountains, cliffs, rivers, forests and an 80-metre waterfall.

“The KwaNdwalane Adventure Experience is split into 2 routes; the established Nyandezulu Experience, and the new Madakane Route – both of which wind to the waterfall where visitors can take a refreshing dip,” said the tourism authority. Nyandezulu Experience Nyandezulu is a rural village located 9km inland of Shelly Beach and this experience is a guided tour that includes an overnight stay in a guesthouse in the village, with a hike to the Ntantana Mountain which overlooks the Nyandezulu Waterfall on the Izotsha River.

The tourism authority said that guests will enjoy a walk to a Shembe Church and the top of the holy uMdlungwana Mountain, reputed to harbour a seven-headed water monster. Madakane Route The second half of the KwaNdwalane Experience includes a new route, the Madakane Route, which starts at Phola Park, 1.5km from Murchison Provincial Hospital some 14km from Port Shepstone.