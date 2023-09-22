La Petite Ferme in Franschhoek scoops 4 awards at Haute Grandeur Global Awards 2023

La Petite Ferme, a little slice of heaven in Franschhoek, is where you can escape to a farm-inspired paradise. Nestled on the slopes of the Oliphants Pass and Middagkrans Mountain Range, this leading wine estate offers stunning panoramic views of the picturesque Franschhoek Valley.

What makes La Petite Ferm so incredible? The hotel has just been named the winner in the Best Scenic Environment Hotel category at the Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards 2023. The Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards 2023 are all about recognising hotels that go above and beyond to make your stay absolutely unforgettable. We’re talking about top-notch guest service and maintaining super high standards in every single thing we do. Winning one of these awards is like bagging a golden statue at the Oscars, but in the hotel world – it’s a major deal!

Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards 2023 celebrate and honour hotels that consistently deliver unparalleled guest service, maintain the highest standards across all facets of their operations and provide guests with unmatched experiences. Marinique de Wet, president and founder of the Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards said: “After rigorous evaluation of thousands of hotels worldwide, these awarded hotels truly represent the best in the industry. “These awards propel already outstanding hospitality establishments to greater heights and set a new gold standard for excellence.