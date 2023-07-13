Let’s break bread together at the V&A Neighbourfood

Neighbourfood is a programme focused on showcasing the food scene at the V&A Waterfront. It's all about celebrating the variety of culinary experiences available, including special winter dishes at the restaurants. The programme also emphasises the Waterfront's overall approach to food, which considers its impact on communities, the memories it creates, and the support it provides to the livelihoods of more than 6 000 people.

According to Tinyiko Mageza, the executive head of marketing at the V&A Waterfront, Neighbourfood aims to create a sustainable and diverse food ecosystem. This means promoting locally-sourced and authentic food options that support healthy lifestyles and livelihoods in the community. “Neighbourfood is our way of saying ‘come and let us break bread together’. Communal eating offers a sense of belonging, increases social bonding and feelings of wellbeing. “It also sparks joy, enhances our sense of contentedness and embeds us within a community. The platform also serves as a table for important food conversations and this is reflected in the themes and activations we have planned,” says Mageza.

Food Dialogues (until July 18) Food Dialogues 2023 aims to create deeper and broader connections with our food system through a variety of awesome experiences. Picture yourself dining in a multi-faith setting, where delicious food and engaging conversations come together.

Or how about embarking on a culinary adventure led by top-notch chefs, where your taste buds will go on a wild journey? We also have art exhibitions that celebrate the beauty of food, walking tours to discover hidden foodie gems, workshops to sharpen your culinary skills, and conference events to expand your knowledge. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to explore and engage with the vibrant food scene in our city. Let's eat, talk, and celebrate food in the most exciting way possible!

Night Feast (July 28, August 25 and September 29) The Night Feast will be taking place on the last Friday of every month throughout the winter season at different locations in the V&A Waterfront. Long table dinners laid out by top chefs followed by entertainment are set to take place at the ZEITZ MOCAA and Two Oceans Aquarium. More information is available at https://www.nightfeast.co.za/.

Feastival Makers Landing (July 28, August 25 and September 29) Get ready to indulge in a feast for your senses with the legendary food and music festival! This year's edition is going to be epic, with the amazing Zakes Bantwini taking centre stage, alongside a line-up of talented local artists who will blow you away. It's going to be a non-stop celebration of food and music that you won't want to miss! But that's not all, Feastival offers much more than just entertainment. If you've ever dreamed of becoming a master chef, we've got you covered.

Join one of the three cooking workshops hosted by the renowned Chef Reuben Riffel, known for his incredible culinary skills at Hush In My Kitchen & Afrikoa Chocolate. You'll learn insider tips and tricks, and maybe even discover your hidden cooking talent! Feastival is the ultimate playground for food lovers and music enthusiasts. So come on down, bring your appetite, your dancing shoes, and get ready to have the time of your life. Eat, dance, play, and create unforgettable memories at Feastival – the tastiest and most melodic event of the year! Times: 4pm to 2am