LIFT continues its winning streak by bagging ‘Best New Airline Brand’ at global awards

South Africa’s premium domestic airline, LIFT announced it has received the award for Best New Airline Brand, South Africa 2023 from Global Brands Magazine (GBM). Global Brands Magazine, renowned as a leading publication in the field, conducts the Global Brand Awards annually to spotlight companies that distinguish themselves with exceptional service and a unique vision.

In the 11th edition of the awards, LIFT emerged as a standout performer, solidifying its position as a groundbreaking newcomer in the airline industry. According to the airline, this prestigious global award recognises it’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the aviation industry. CEO Jonathan Ayache said LIFT's achievement in securing this award is a testament to their exceptional team and the world class service they offer within our dynamic airline industry.

“We’re extremely proud to win awards as a newcomer to the industry, being recognised for the elevated experience we’re providing,” said Ayache. According to LIFT, GBM noted that it earned the Best New Airline Brand, South Africa distinction through an exhaustive evaluation process conducted by an external research team. “More than 18 000 companies were evaluated in the latest study. GBM credits LIFT’s win to their exceptional dedication to innovation, quality, branding initiatives, performance and provision of a distinctive and innovative airline experience in South Africa,” said LIFT.

LIFT recently celebrated its third anniversary and Ayache said the company’s commitment to flexibility, which includes hassle-free changes and cancellations, has been a cornerstone of its success. The airline now offers up to 28 flights per day and has tripled its number of flights offered since 2021. The focus on the traveller experience has been central to LIFT's success, with a commitment to delivering top-notch service, and an array of free in-flight amenities.