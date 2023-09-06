LOOK: 6 pet-friendly places in SA

According to Safari Now, fur children are just as much family as human children, and some parents would argue they behave even better. With pet travel on the rise, there is no better time to experience new destinations with your fur child.

Fur babies provide great company, help you meet new people and you don’t have to miss them when you travel. Here are six affordable stays around the country where your furry babies are welcome. Pezula Nature Retreat, Western Cape

Pezula Nature Reserve on the Garden Route in the Western Cape. Picture: Website Located on the Eastern Head of Knysna, surrounded by a lush paradise of indigenous forests, mountains, lakes and pristine beaches, our Nature Retreat offers unsurpassed luxury on South Africa’s iconic Garden Route. Price: R2 006 a night. 57 Pelican Street, KwaZulu-Natal

57 Pelican Street in St Lucia northern KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Webiste 57 Pelican Street is the epitome of luxury and elegance, nestled just steps away from the breathtaking beach in St Lucia. This opulent 4-bedroom house is thoughtfully designed to provide the ultimate self-catering experience, boasting myriad exceptional amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, a convenient double lock-up garage, refreshing air-conditioning, and three lavish bathrooms, making it the perfect hide away for you and your pet. Price: R3 200 a night for 2 guests.

The Lakes Boutique Lodge, Gauteng Lakes Boutique Lodge in Pretoria. Picture: Website The Lakes Boutique Lodge, nestled amid the lush greens of the prestigious Silvers Lakes Golf course in Pretoria has enough space for everyone, including your furry baby. The lodge is tailored for both families seeking cherished moments and business aficionados.

Price: R2 250 a night. Letskraal Farm Accommodation: Eastern Cape Letskraal Farm Accommodation in Graaff-Reinet in the Estern cape. Picture: Website Letskraal Farm Accommodation near the picturesque town of Graaff-Reinet offers a truly enchanting escape in the heart of the beautiful Karoo. Steeped in history, this farmhouse exudes charm and character, with over 200 years of stories to tell.

Meticulously restored to ensure modern comfort without compromising its rustic allure, this is the perfect destination for those seeking a truly memorable stay and one your furry friend will love you for. R2 120 a night. Linwood Guest Farm, Free State

Linwood Guest Farm in the Free State near the Maluti Mountains. Picture: Website In the breathtaking foothills of the majestic Maluti mountains, a mere 6km away from the charming village of Clarens and along the picturesque Fouriesburg road lies an extraordinary haven, Linwood Guest Farm. This enchanting farm is cocooned by awe-inspiring mountains that offer unrivalled vistas that are sure to capture your and your fur baby’s heart. Price: R1 320

Nooitgedacht Trout Lodge,Mpumalanga Nooitgedacht Trout Lodge in Mpumalanga. Picture: Website Just three hours east of Johannesburg lies the province of the rising sun, Mpumalanga, and the hidden gem that is the luxury Nooitgedacht Trout Lodge, a place for refuelling, reviving and revitalising the soul. Since the lodge is on a nature reserve in the heart of South Africa’s most captivating natural wilderness, it offers a romantic getaway, a fly fishing paradise, an invigorating haven for a corporate brainstorm or strategy meeting and a beautiful and intimate wedding venue and some room for your furry baby to roam around.