LOOK: Affordable places to stay in and around the city for the Hollywoodbets Durban July

The Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) is around the corner with attendees from all over the country making plans for a quick sho’t left to Durban for the prestigious horse racing event. This year’s HDJ is set to take place on July 6 at the Greyville Race Course under the theme, ‘Ride the Wave’, calling on spectators to immerse themselves in the wave of activities taking place in and around the city.

The pressure is not only on for fashionistas to wow at the event, but finding affordable accommodation in the city. Durban has plenty of options to suit every budget, however, it is a race against the clock to find the perfect place as accommodation gets booked out quickly. Below are some places in and around the city to consider.

A suite at Silver Oaks Boutique Hotel in Musgrave. Picture: Bookings.com Silver Oaks Boutique Hotel Less than a 10-minute drive from the Greyville Racecourse in the Musgrave district in Durban, Silver Oaks Boutique Hotel is ideal for its location. The hotel is also close to Musgrave Centre for convenient last-minute shopping. A buffet breakfast is served every day at the hotel and is included in your stay. Each room is equipped with a flat-screen satellite TV, free high-speed wireless internet and tea-and-coffee-making facilities, and an en-suite bathroom with a bath.

A stay at the hotel starts from R 1400 a night for 2. A room at Umhlanga Lodge in La Lucia. Picture: Bookings.com Umhlanga Lodge Head out of the central and into the popular suburb of uMhlanga and you have a wide range of accommodation options close to the sea as well. Umhlanga Lodge is close to the Gateway Mall and Oceans Mall.

The location is perfect for those seeking nightlife vibes. Umhlanga Lodge features express check-in and check-out, non-smoking rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, free WiFi and a garden. Boasting luggage storage space, this property also provides guests with a barbecue. The accommodation offers a shared kitchenette, a shared lounge and currency exchange for guests.

A stay at the Lodge starts from R 1400 a night for two. A room hotel room at ONOMO Hotel in Durban. Picture: Bookings.com ONOMO Hotel Durban Right in the city and ideally located just 400 metres from the beachfront and longest promenade in Africa, the ONOMO Hotel is the perfect base for HDJ attendees.

The hotel has an outdoor swimming pool, a restaurant, a full continental breakfast, a rooftop bar and a restaurant and bar. The venue is also less than 5 minutes from the Greyville Racecourse and boasts 24-hour front desk service with room service available from 6.30am to 10pm. There is ample free and secure parking available, too. The hotel’s rooms have air conditioning, showers and flat-screen satellite TVs.

For added comfort, each room includes a work desk, laptop safe, and double-glazed windows. A stay at the hotel starts from R 1900 a night for 2. A suite at Ekhaya Boutique Hotel in Westville. Picture: Bookings.com Ekhaya Boutique Hotel If you’re looking to wake up in serenity following a heavy night of fun, Ekhaya Boutique Hotel is the perfect escape outside of the city and HDJ action.

Only 10 km from Durban Botanic Gardens and Greyville Racecourse, Ekhaya Boutique Hotel features accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool, free private parking, a shared lounge and a terrace. All rooms at the hotel come with air conditioning, a seating area, a TV with satellite channels, a safety deposit box and a private bathroom with a hairdryer and slippers. Ekhaya Boutique Hotel offers some units that have a balcony. The rooms come with bed linen and towels.