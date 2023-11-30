LOOK: DJ Zinhle turns up the heat with sexy shots on a girls trip in Mauritius

DJ Zinhle Jiyane has already kicked off the holidays and is living her best life in Mauritius. Kairo and Asante’s mom recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her on a girls’ trip to the island.

Popular for its luxury resorts, fascinating towns and intriguing cultural and culinary mix, Mauritius is regarded as a world-class beach destination. In her “Day 1 🏝️☀️” posts, she posed with friends and shares snippets of them taking a splash and cooling off in the island’s turquoise waters. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) She also showed off her summer ready body in a leopard print bikini.

In another post, captioned, “In The Nude Blanco Sunglasses with my City Bag.. @erabydjzinhle holiday hun 🏝️🔥”, she is seen in a brown ensemble bikini all decked out in accessories from her brand, ERA by DJ Zinhle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) Fans and followers flooded her comments section with compliments. @dumoh_nandi, commented: “Zinhle usema bhish, where are the girls? Ubashiye nobani? (Zinhle you at the beach, where are the girls?).”

Another user, @zinzi_n_, said: “Ey bakithi nangishiya madoda (You guys left me)😩 Enjoy my people 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥.” And @realempressmo said: “Does the swimwear come with the body? Who made it?” To which, DJ Zinhle responded: “@realempressmo yes it does 😂”