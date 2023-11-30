Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, November 30, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

LOOK: DJ Zinhle turns up the heat with sexy shots on a girls trip in Mauritius

DJ Zinhle Jiyane enjoying the Indian Ocean waters of Mauritius. Picture: Instagram

DJ Zinhle Jiyane enjoying the Indian Ocean waters of Mauritius. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

DJ Zinhle Jiyane has already kicked off the holidays and is living her best life in Mauritius.

Kairo and Asante’s mom recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her on a girls’ trip to the island.

Popular for its luxury resorts, fascinating towns and intriguing cultural and culinary mix, Mauritius is regarded as a world-class beach destination.

In her “Day 1 🏝️☀️” posts, she posed with friends and shares snippets of them taking a splash and cooling off in the island’s turquoise waters.

She also showed off her summer ready body in a leopard print bikini.

In another post, captioned, “In The Nude Blanco Sunglasses with my City Bag.. @erabydjzinhle holiday hun 🏝️🔥”, she is seen in a brown ensemble bikini all decked out in accessories from her brand, ERA by DJ Zinhle.

Fans and followers flooded her comments section with compliments.

@dumoh_nandi, commented: “Zinhle usema bhish, where are the girls? Ubashiye nobani? (Zinhle you at the beach, where are the girls?).”

Another user, @zinzi_n_, said: “Ey bakithi nangishiya madoda (You guys left me)😩 Enjoy my people 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

And @realempressmo said: “Does the swimwear come with the body? Who made it?”

To which, DJ Zinhle responded: “@realempressmo yes it does 😂”

@lesedimothabi1 said: “@realempressmo she must share her daily workout routine cos body is giving 🔥.”

Related Topics:

South AfricaMauritiusDJ ZinhleTravel InspirationAfrican TravelLuxury travelSouth African Celebs