LOOK: Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie share pics of their epic winter wonderland escape

If you’ve dreamed of having a white Christmas at a winter wonderland destination, now is the time to put those dreams in motion. Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie have taken to Instagram to share pictures of their winter wonderland escape in the French Alps.

“I’m sure we all used to watch those repeated Xmas movies where they dress up and ski whilst drinking hot chocolate and eggnog and kissing under the mistletoe whilst it snows outside. Well, we are in that Xmas movie right now and are loving it,” said Mthombeni. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni (@liesllaurie) Liesl shared the same sentiments on her post and said that they are living their “best winter wonderland dreamscape in one of the most beautiful places in the world”. “We thought we wanted a snowy festive season, but nothing could have prepared us for the wonder of it all. This place is just as beautiful as the Vaal, South Africa. Trust me, I’ve done the research!” said Laurie.

The couple also shared videos of them doing other activities, including mountain biking, enjoying fresh meals and riding the cableway at the resort. One Instagram user, @kayliemarillito, commented: “It’s giving, ‘Do you wanna build a snowmaaaannnn”. While @iamleanned said: “Looks so beautiful ❄️❄️❄️.”