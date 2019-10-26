We often travel long distances and spend fortunes to get away from the daily grind, without knowing our local tourist attractions.
However, my getaway to the KZN Midlands recently, proved that all we really need is our gadgets and a proper understanding of how to use them.
I was part of a ‘KZN with Google Maps’ team who went on a two-day guided tour aimed at demonstrating how Google Maps can be an indispensable tool to help people explore and discover their world.
I quickly learnt that I wasn’t using the app to its maximum potential and that its “discover” function provides information on places that might be of interest to users based on locations they’ve previously visited.
In addition it provides a weekly list of trending venues in your area. Through the app we embarked on a road trip using Google Maps, to discover and explore some of the popular landmarks, cultural and historical sites and of course also savour the delicious food and wine.