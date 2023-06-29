LOOK: In our latest Travel digi mag we look at the perfect getaways and family activities this winter

Winter is here. So too are the school holidays. And, I think it would be safe to say that everyone in the family is in need of a break. With this in mind, this month’s Travel magazine looks at escapes and activities that are perfect for this time of the year.

The best part is that you can enjoy it with your entire tribe, your partner, your best friend or, if you really just want to drown out the noise and recharge those batteries, by yourself. The options are endless but we’ve narrowed it down. With the plummeting temperatures, I don’t think anyone would turn their nose at the chance to soak up at one of South Africa’s hot springs. In fact, it is truly the best time to do so.

Despite that passing cyclone through parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, the city remains a hive of activity, especially with the Hollywoodbets Durban July coming up. Besides the social calendar event of the year, there are plenty of budget-friendly family activities to choose from. Irrespective of whether you are a culture vulture or an adrenaline junkie, there is something to tickle your fancy. There are museums, markets, shark-cage diving, mountain biking, hiking trails, zip lining and game drives on offer. Or you can surf your stresses away.

As Youth Month draws to a close, we also suggest visiting five places of historical significance for South Africans. Of course, sometimes taking a scenic drive somewhere for a few days is more suitable. And it doesn’t matter where you live in SA, there is a Sho’t Left option that will tick your checklist for a winter break.

Nature, serenity and cosy outdoor and indoor vibes are part of the experience. Let’s not forget about those mesmerising sunsets and sunrises or that crisp, clean air that can only be found when you are in nature. That said, be sure to capture Insta-worthy shots on your travels this winter!