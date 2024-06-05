LOOK: New state-of-the-art Cape Town hotel is a must-visit trendy Instagrammable spot

Travellers looking to immerse themselves in Cape Town’s night life and contemporary lifestyle have a new home at Newmark Hotels & Reserves’ Rockefeller Hotel & Residences. The newly built skyscraper hotel and residence in Cape Town’s Foreshore District offers the city's best vibes with its 18 storeys.

The Rockefeller Plaza Restaurant. Picture: Supplied According to Newmark Hotels & Reserves, walking through the hotel’s large sliding doors, guests will be taken to a a thoroughly Instagramable world of neon signs, energetic conversations, and a soundtrack to match, proving why The Rockefellar is so popular among SA’s most eminent DJs, musicians and creatives. “Accommodation is diverse, ranging from hotel-style suites to one-bedroom apartments, all of which exude modern sophistication,” said Newmark Hotels & Reserves. A one-bedroom suite at The Rockefellar Hotel & Residences. Picture: Supplied The luxury hotel group also said that as a destination for the young, hip and vibrant, the hotel’s eatery, The Rockefeller Plaza Restaurant, is open from morning to night and offers a wide range of all-day dining options to suit a variety of tastes.

“Enjoy burgers, fresh seafood, pastas, and wood-fired pizzas. Alternatively, you can select from the premium cut-grill menu or visit the sushi bar,” said the hotel group. The lounge and bar STUDIO at The Rockefellar Hotel and Residences. Picture: Supplied Newmark Hotels ad Reserves also revealed that its rooftop lounge and bar, STUDIO, was designed by Grammy award-winning musician, Zakes Bantwini, and offers dramatic views of Cape Town harbour, the city skyline and Table Mountain. The rooftop bar and lounge also houses a spectacular rooftop swimming pool and sunken lounge area beneath a retractable ceiling for chilling in spring and summer.