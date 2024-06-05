LOOK: New state-of-the-art Cape Town hotel is a must-visit trendy Instagrammable spot

Travellers looking to immerse themselves in Cape Town’s night life and contemporary lifestyle have a new home at Newmark Hotels & Reserves’ Rockefeller Hotel & Residences.
The newly built skyscraper hotel and residence in Cape Town’s Foreshore District offers the city's best vibes with its 18 storeys.
According to Newmark Hotels & Reserves, walking through the hotel’s large sliding doors, guests will be taken to a a thoroughly Instagramable world of neon signs, energetic conversations, and a soundtrack to match, proving why The Rockefellar is so popular among SA’s most eminent DJs, musicians and creatives.
“Accommodation is diverse, ranging from hotel-style suites to one-bedroom apartments, all of which exude modern sophistication,” said Newmark Hotels & Reserves.
The luxury hotel group also said that as a destination for the young, hip and vibrant, the hotel’s eatery, The Rockefeller Plaza Restaurant, is open from morning to night and offers a wide range of all-day dining options to suit a variety of tastes.
“Enjoy burgers, fresh seafood, pastas, and wood-fired pizzas. Alternatively, you can select from the premium cut-grill menu or visit the sushi bar,” said the hotel group.
Newmark Hotels ad Reserves also revealed that its rooftop lounge and bar, STUDIO, was designed by Grammy award-winning musician, Zakes Bantwini, and offers dramatic views of Cape Town harbour, the city skyline and Table Mountain.
The rooftop bar and lounge also houses a spectacular rooftop swimming pool and sunken lounge area beneath a retractable ceiling for chilling in spring and summer.
“This inclusive, welcoming venue, open to the public and frequented by celebrities, is best experienced in the evening, with a cocktail in hand as the DJ spins tunes to the sun slipping slowly behind Lion’s Head.
“At that moment, as the neon sign behind reception reads, ”You’ll likely feel that you are exactly where you need to be,” said the hotel group.