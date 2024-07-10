LOOK: Pearl Modiadie and son bask in the warmth of Zanzibar, escaping the Mzansi chill

For some, school is out and that means its time to rest and get sunshine and some vitamin D. “Redemption” actress Pearl Modiadie did exactly that and took to Instagram to share pictures of herself and her son, Lewatle, on holiday in sunny Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Zanzibar is a Tanzanian archipelago off the coast of east Africa and a three-and-a-half hour flight from OR Tambo International Airport, east of Johannesburg. It is a popular destination for its affordability, pristine beaches, sunshine as well as family-friendly activities. View this post on Instagram A post shared by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) Modiadie captioned the pictures: “School holidays 🏝️☀️ …on a sandbar in Zanzibar We also made new friends 🐒🐢🤩.” In one picture, she fondly carries a monkey on her shoulder and in another, she and her son touch a tortoise. The mom also shared a sultry picture of herself in a multicoloured crochet bikini, looking sunshine kissed and serving island babe with her wavy hair.