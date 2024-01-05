LOOK: Penny Lebyane shares pictures with Black-ish star Anthony Anderson in Cape Town

It’s summer in Mzansi and celebrities - both local and international - are out and about enjoying the sunshine. This includes media personality Penny Lebyane who had a fan moment when she spotted American Blackish actor Anthony Anderson enjoying some time out at local restaurant in Camps Bay, Cape Town.

Lebyane, sporting a fiery blonde pixie cut for the summer, shared her pictures with the American star on Instagram and X accounts. According to our local celebrity, she had the American star doing a double-take because she reminded him of a famous reality housewives’ A-lister. “It's the craziest thing🤣🤣🤣@anthonyanderson insists that l a famous star of "the house wives franchise" 🤣🤣🤣 he say's l'm the #NeneLeaks of of SA🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️I'm like what the heck. It was great to see him enjoying SA. Maybe l will be a housewife in 2024🤷🏾‍♀️,” said Lebyane.

To which Lebyane responded: “I have no clue...” Has this brother relocated to CT? — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) January 3, 2024 Another X user, @CalliePhakathi, said: “Anthony is a permanent resident at this point, love him ❤.’ Anthony is a permanent resident at this point, love him ❤ — Callie (@CalliePhakathi) January 3, 2024 Whilst @Jon_Snore, said: “AA is literally a SAn now. He’s been here since 2022 lmao. Love him thou he can stay as long as he wants.”