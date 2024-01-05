Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, January 5, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

LOOK: Penny Lebyane shares pictures with Black-ish star Anthony Anderson in Cape Town

South African media personality Penyy Lebyane, and American Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson. Picture: X.

South African media personality Penyy Lebyane, and American Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson. Picture: X.

Published 51m ago

Share

It’s summer in Mzansi and celebrities - both local and international - are out and about enjoying the sunshine.

This includes media personality Penny Lebyane who had a fan moment when she spotted American Blackish actor Anthony Anderson enjoying some time out at local restaurant in Camps Bay, Cape Town.

Lebyane, sporting a fiery blonde pixie cut for the summer, shared her pictures with the American star on Instagram and X accounts.

According to our local celebrity, she had the American star doing a double-take because she reminded him of a famous reality housewives’ A-lister.

“It's the craziest thing🤣🤣🤣@anthonyanderson insists that l a famous star of "the house wives franchise" 🤣🤣🤣 he say's l'm the #NeneLeaks of of SA🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️I'm like what the heck. It was great to see him enjoying SA. Maybe l will be a housewife in 2024🤷🏾‍♀️,” said Lebyane.

Following the Blackish star’s compliment, Lebyane teased her followers. posting that she might just join a local franchise and become a reality TV star for “The Real Housewives” franchise.

This is not the first time Anderson has been spotted on Mzansi soil. Last year, he was seen enjoying the vibes of the Mother City at Rands in Khayelitsha.

Commenting on the post, @ClaysonMonyela, asked: “Has this brother relocated to CT?”

To which Lebyane responded: “I have no clue...”

Another X user, @CalliePhakathi, said: “Anthony is a permanent resident at this point, love him ❤.’

Whilst @Jon_Snore, said: “AA is literally a SAn now. He’s been here since 2022 lmao. Love him thou he can stay as long as he wants.”

Related Topics:

AfricaSouth AfricaCape TownUnited StatesTravel InspirationAfrican TravelEntertainmentSouth African CelebsHollywood