LOOK: Private game lodge launches bespoke R150K a night experience as it celebrates 20 years

In the world of luxury safari experiences, Thanda Safari has announced the launch of its ultra-bespoke experience, The Royal Thanda Club, as it marks its 20th anniversary. The private safari game reserve in Zululand, KwaZulu-Natal, said the R150 000 a night experience was set to become one of the most exclusive private residence clubs and real estate offerings in Africa.

A lavish suite at The Residences at Thanda Safari. Picture: Supplied It said the Royal Residence in The Royal Thanda Club Estate belonged to discerning families from across the world and some had chosen to make their residences available to guests of Thanda Safari who sought an adventurous lifestyle, a great African safari and an escape to freedom while enjoying the ultimate in hospitality during their Big Five safari. “A stay in one of the Royal Residences comes with a dedicated butler, private chef, personalised concierge service and hospitality staff to ensure every need and desire will be effortlessly fulfilled. “In keeping with this truly extraordinary safari experience, visitors can arrive direct by Thanda Safari’s own helicopter, enjoying aerial views of protected nature reserves and KwaZulu-Natal’s magnificent coastline during the flight,” said Thanda Safari.