Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida and TV presenter and entrepreneur Maps Maponyane have netizens guessing whether or not the pair are boo-ed up. Both Maponyane and Musida took to Instagram to share pictures of their island vacation on their respective accounts.

He shared that he is at Club Med in Mahe, Seychelles, while she just shared pictures keeping her location a secret from her followers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida) In one of the posts, she wrote: “Happiest close to the ocean 🏝️”. The former Miss South Africa is seen wearing a purple bikini in a beach setting.

Maponyane was the first person to comment on the post with, “😍😍😍😍”, fuelling rumours that the two are a couple. He also posted pictures and wrote: “On a mission to get rid of these tired eyes and disconnect in the perfect place 🇸🇨 #Seychelles #ClubMed #ClubMedSA.” Musida commented: “You said up close and personal Mr Maponyane 🔥 enjoy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane) Of course, Instagram detectives were quick to point out the similarities in both celebrities’ locations and highlighted that it wasn’t a coincidence that they were both on vacation at the same time. Commenting on Maponyane’s post, @vee_cory, said: “The last slide passage I saw it somewhere yesterday 🧐” Another user, @nomusa_8909, said: “Shudu + Maps=❤️.”