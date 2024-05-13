LOOK: Sithelo Shozi serves Parisian chic as she shares pictures of Paris getaway

DJ, influencer and a judge on “The Masked Singer”, Sithelo Shozi has been stepping her fashion game during a recent trip to Europe. She recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her Parisian-inspired looks for her birthday trip to Paris, France.

She captioned them: “Forever a sight to behold“. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo) The entertainer’s sister Zé joined her on the trip to the City of Love and has also been sharing pictures on Instagram of their getaway. In a recently uploaded post, Zé wrote: “love doing life w/ my best friend 💗”, to which Sithelo responded: “My lifetime travel partner 🤍 ♾️.”

DJ Sithelo Shozi and sister Zé Shozi serving soft and feminine looks in Paris. Picture: Instagram In one of their latest posts, Sithelo is seen wearing an angel-white tweed suite with a mini skirt and white stockings. She completed her look with some pearls and a white Louis Vuitton Capucine bag. Meanwhile, Zé is seen rocking a two-piece pink tweed ensemble and pink stilettos. In this picture, the sisters can be seen posing in front of the Eiffel Tower with some Parisian trees blooming in the background, symbolising the start of spring in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo) In another Instagram post, Sithelo posed in front of the Arc_de_Triomphe in a violet power suite, white shirt, black tie and stilettos and a fur coat. Her followers and celebrity friends were impressed with her Parisian-styled attire and took to Instagram to compliment her. @miss_amanda_lisa wrote: “So cute🤍🤍🤍It’s giving classy, it’s giving elegant, it’s giving fashion and it’s giving sexy🔥🔥🔥🔥🤍🤍🤍.”