Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Monday, May 13, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

LOOK: Sithelo Shozi serves Parisian chic as she shares pictures of Paris getaway

DJ and influencer Sithelo Shozi enjoying views of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Picture: Instagram

DJ and influencer Sithelo Shozi enjoying views of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

DJ, influencer and a judge on “The Masked Singer”, Sithelo Shozi has been stepping her fashion game during a recent trip to Europe.

She recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her Parisian-inspired looks for her birthday trip to Paris, France.

She captioned them: “Forever a sight to behold“.

The entertainer’s sister Zé joined her on the trip to the City of Love and has also been sharing pictures on Instagram of their getaway.

In a recently uploaded post, Zé wrote: “love doing life w/ my best friend 💗”, to which Sithelo responded: “My lifetime travel partner 🤍 ♾️.”

DJ Sithelo Shozi and sister Zé Shozi serving soft and feminine looks in Paris. Picture: Instagram

In one of their latest posts, Sithelo is seen wearing an angel-white tweed suite with a mini skirt and white stockings.

She completed her look with some pearls and a white Louis Vuitton Capucine bag. Meanwhile, Zé is seen rocking a two-piece pink tweed ensemble and pink stilettos.

In this picture, the sisters can be seen posing in front of the Eiffel Tower with some Parisian trees blooming in the background, symbolising the start of spring in the city.

In another Instagram post, Sithelo posed in front of the Arc_de_Triomphe in a violet power suite, white shirt, black tie and stilettos and a fur coat.

Her followers and celebrity friends were impressed with her Parisian-styled attire and took to Instagram to compliment her.

@miss_amanda_lisa wrote: “So cute🤍🤍🤍It’s giving classy, it’s giving elegant, it’s giving fashion and it’s giving sexy🔥🔥🔥🔥🤍🤍🤍.”

@deekay.la added: “🔥🔥"When I grow up, I wanna be like Sithelo😭🔥🙌"

@xolile_m commented: “You make it look so easy friend 😮‍💨🔥🔥🔥.”

Related Topics:

South AfricaEuropeFranceTravel InspirationLuxury travelFashion TipsLuxury fashionFashion AccessoriesSouth African CelebsSouth African Entertainment