LOOK: Somizi and Moshe Ndiki party up a storm in Ibiza

It’s summer in Europe and time to play in Ibiza, Spain. Well, that’s according to Somizi Mhlongo and Moshe Ndiki. The pair missed the Durban July festivities to party it up on the island.
Mhlongo took to social media platform Instagram to give fans and followers front-row seats to their European summer getaway.
Ibiza is a popular island destination among the rich and famous and is known for is partying and nightlife. Like most of their getaways, their journey kicked off with a luxurious business-class Emirates flight.
Since Mhlongo was not at the Durban July, he poked fun at the event, using catch phrases like “Dubai July with the squad”, “I am the wave” and “riding the wave”.
Describing the getaway, South Africa’s much-loved entertainer said the experience was akin to “Hangover 4”.
Mhlongo and Ndiki also showed support for South African DJ Black Coffee by attending a party where the DJ was playing.
This is what Mhlongo had to say about the experience:
“I’m still out of words regarding what I witnessed and experienced last night. But I’ll make a video later and tell u all about it. But in the meantime all I can say is Hail the king @realblackcoffee.”
He also shared a video of himself walking in crutches after injuring his ankle.
He said that if his followers watched the “Hangover” franchise, they would know what was up.
Commenting on Mhlongo’s first-class experience, @malome_thato said: “Believe that everyone that works, needs to do this for themselves, atleast once in their lifetime. Even if it’s one first class flight, and you come back with economy.
“A big thank you to yourself.”
Another user, @tpuff5, said: “Meanwhile I'm waiting for my R350😢mara life🤦🏽♂️.”
@dee_super_star said: “Durban July without Somizi is not gonna be the same. 😢❤️we are always looking forward to what you gonna wear. 👌💕.”
@carolinethamage said: “Mina I love people who live life to the fullest - because life is for the living🥂🥂🥂. Enjoy guys & don’t hold back!!!”