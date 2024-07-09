LOOK: Somizi and Moshe Ndiki party up a storm in Ibiza

It’s summer in Europe and time to play in Ibiza, Spain. Well, that’s according to Somizi Mhlongo and Moshe Ndiki. The pair missed the Durban July festivities to party it up on the island. Mhlongo took to social media platform Instagram to give fans and followers front-row seats to their European summer getaway.

Ibiza is a popular island destination among the rich and famous and is known for is partying and nightlife. Like most of their getaways, their journey kicked off with a luxurious business-class Emirates flight. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Since Mhlongo was not at the Durban July, he poked fun at the event, using catch phrases like “Dubai July with the squad”, “I am the wave” and “riding the wave”.

Describing the getaway, South Africa’s much-loved entertainer said the experience was akin to “Hangover 4”. Mhlongo and Ndiki also showed support for South African DJ Black Coffee by attending a party where the DJ was playing. This is what Mhlongo had to say about the experience: