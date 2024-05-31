LOOK: South African celebrities spotted in Monaco for the Grand Prix

The world’s rich and famous gathered in Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix recently and, unsurprisingly, South African celebrities also caught in on the action. The F1 race took place on Sunday, May 26, and South Africans including Siya Kolisi, Tendai Mtawarira, Black Coffee and Mihlali Ndamase were spotted at the luxurious destination.

Monaco is one of the richest cities in the world and every year, round about this time, the world’s wealthiest take time out to show off their wealth with luxury yachts, vehicles, lavish parties, five star restaurants and pricey accommodation. The South African celebrities who were there, took to Instagram to share pictures of themselves having some down time either in the city or at the main event. Mihlali Ndamase shared a series of posts on her Instagram and stories, giving a sneak peak into her movements in Monte Carlo Monaco.