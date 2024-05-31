LOOK: South African celebrities spotted in Monaco for the Grand Prix

The world’s rich and famous gathered in Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix recently and, unsurprisingly, South African celebrities also caught in on the action.
The F1 race took place on Sunday, May 26, and South Africans including Siya Kolisi, Tendai Mtawarira, Black Coffee and Mihlali Ndamase were spotted at the luxurious destination.
Monaco is one of the richest cities in the world and every year, round about this time, the world’s wealthiest take time out to show off their wealth with luxury yachts, vehicles, lavish parties, five star restaurants and pricey accommodation.
The South African celebrities who were there, took to Instagram to share pictures of themselves having some down time either in the city or at the main event.
Mihlali Ndamase shared a series of posts on her Instagram and stories, giving a sneak peak into her movements in Monte Carlo Monaco.
In one of her posts, she wrote: “Living life in the fast lane’, the young influencer is seen chilling on a luxury yacht enjoying the city’s warm weather in an all white dress.”
Springbok Captain, Siya Kolisi, also shared pictures on his Instagram account, and in one of his posts, he is with Max Verstappen with whom he also exchanged t-shirts.
Rugby legend, Beast Mtawarira, shared his moments meeting up with Siya Kolisi and French soccer player, Kylian Mbappe.
Beast also shared pictures of him with Princess Charlene of Monaco and DJ Black Coffee.
His post was captioned: “What a time 🤩. Monaco was a movie 🎥 😂. #unbelievableexperience❤️#monacograndprix2024🏁🇮🇩🏎.”