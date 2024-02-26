LOOK: Take a trip down memory lane and put these iconic film destinations on your itinerary

The year has just began and there are plenty of excuses to take a trip. Travelling is all about exploring new cultures, seeing different landscapes and meeting new people. Films have also sparked our imaginations and have taken us on mental trips to destinations around the world without leaving the comfort of our homes.

However, sometimes we just have to venture out of the house to experience these worlds. If your goal is to be transported to surreal worlds and walk a mile in your favourite character’s shoes, there are plenty of film locations for you to explore. Don’t let the spirit of adventure pass you by and visit these iconic film destinations to satisfy your wanderlust.

United Kingdom Natural History Museum in London where some scenes of the Harry Potter films were shot. l UNSPLASH For those who love the Harry Potter series, the United Kingdom is the place to visit. This is destination is home to the College of Christ Church from the “Harry Potter" films, doubling as the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry and the oh-so-pretty neighbourhood of Notting Hill from the film of its namesake. United States

The iconic New York City roads lined with yellow cabs. l UNSPLASH The US has many iconic locations where series and films were shot. Fans of “Friends” and “Gossip Girl” will be thrilled walking through the concrete jungle of New York and “Full House” in San Francisco’s Alamo Square. Croatia A drone shot of Dubrovnik, Croatia which is also Kings Landing on ‘Game of Thrones’. l UNSPLASH According to Travel Start, when visiting Croatia, you'll immediately recognise King's Landing from “Game of Thrones” when walking in Dubrovnik.

The destination also has something for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” fans as the city of Dubrovnik also doubles as the casino city of Canto Bight. Ireland Skellig Michael in Ireland which is a notable film location in ‘Star Wars’. l UNSPLASH “Star Wars” fans haven’t been left out in the dark as they can take a trip to Ireland and visit a piece of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” IRL by making your way to Skellig Michael.

The destination became the rocky planet of Ahch-To in the film and most parts seen in the movies are part of a 1,500-year-old Gaelic monastery. Greece The island of Skopelos in the western Aegean Sea. l UNSPLASH Travel Start said that though the “Mamma Mia” story takes place on a fictional island, fans can visit the real-life island of Skopelos in the western Aegean Sea, where it was filmed.

Visitors can even hop on a bus tour that takes fans to several iconic filming locations. Jordan Al Khazneh in Petra Jordan. l UNSPLASH And finally, in the third instalment “Indiana Jones”, the Holy Grail is housed in the “Canyon of the Crescent Moon”, actually the Al Khazneh in Petra, Jordan.