LOOK: This Kruger National Park safari lodge was placed 15th on the list of the world’s 50 best hotels in 2023

The list of the World’s 50 Best Hotels is out and South Africa’s Singita Lodges, has made it to the top of the prestigious list of luxury hotels. Singita Lodges’, Lebombo and Sweni, in the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga ranked in the top 15 of the world’s best 50 hotels.

The Kruger National Park and Greater Kruger is a favourite South African destination synonymous with luxurious safari retreats in the African Bush. The luxury safari lodge was also recognised for its conservation drive and efforts and awarded the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award 2023. Animal sightings, including the Big Five, are possible at the Kruger National Park. Picture: Instagram The World’s 50 Best Hotels celebrates the best hotel experiences across the globe and an annual ranking of the best venues across the globe as voted for by a panel of 580 global industry experts.

The list is created by The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, an influential group of 580 anonymous leaders in the hotel industry, each selected for their expert opinion and background in the hotel scene. “Guided by a ‘touch the earth lightly’ philosophy, ecotourism pioneer Singita’s two Kruger National Park lodges, Lebombo and Sweni, offer sun-baked luxury backed up by deeply held social and environmental principles,” said World’s 50 Best. A guest gets ready for a spa treatment at Singita Lodge. Picture: Instagram Singita Lebombo is also described as a marvel “cantilevered out over rocks far above the Sweni River, seamlessly blending into the rugged topography of a 15,000-hectare private concession in the Kruger”.