LOOK: Would you buy this R75m apartment in uMhlanga?

After being listed as one of South Africa’s most expensive places in Henley & Partners’ Africa Wealth Report 2023, uMhlanga, Durban, now has its own million-dollar property listing. Real estate agency, Fine & Country, has given property buyers a sneak peak into one of two luxurious R75 million, or $4m, apartment, for sale in uMhlanga.

The kitchen in the Ocean 1 apartment in uMhlanga. Picture: Supplied The agency says the apartments represents a unique investment opportunity in one of South Africa’s most dynamic real estate markets, known for its pristine beaches, upscale shopping centres and fine-dining establishments. It seems the uMhlanga property market is growing in value as it continues to attract high-net-worth individuals and investors from across the world, drawn by its luxurious lifestyle and robust property market. Casper Vorster, from Fine & Country Ballito, said the opulent three-bedroom residence epitomised luxury living, offering unparalleled amenities and breathtaking panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.

The dinning room in the Ocean 1 apartment in Umhlanga. Picture: Supplied “Perched in one of uMhlanga's most sought-after locations, this luxurious apartment spans 777m², seamlessly blending sophisticated design with modern elegance. “The residence boasts expansive living spaces, featuring three lavish bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom, and a master suite that offers an oasis of tranquillity with stunning ocean vistas,” said the estate agency. Fine & Country said residents could indulge in a range of exclusive amenities, including a private swimming pool, a fully equipped gym and a secure underground parking.