Looking for love? Mzansi travellers living overseas share their dating experiences

Dating in South Africa is hard but have you ever considered what it’s like dating and living overseas? When travelling or choosing to live abroad many singles are often lured by the prospects of greener pastures and finding love. For those wondering if these narratives on travelling and finding love are a reality and not just a myth, teacher and content creator Bucy Ngubo (@bucyngubo) might have the answers.

The South African teacher from uMlazi currently living in Taiwan, took to TikTok to ask fellow South African women to share their experiences of “umjolo” while overseas. Ngubo asked: “Ladies living abroad let’s gather here. How’s dating life emazweni (overseas)? When was the last time you were in a serious relationship?” @bucyngubo Living abroad….yah neh😜

♬ original sound - singalongguyug Heeding Ngubo’s call, ladies living in various parts of the world took to the comments section to share their chronicles on finding love. Commenting on the video @blossomrebel revealed that dating in Saudi Arabia was tricky due to the strict laws in the Muslim country. “Thina we not even allowed to date 😂it’s a crime this side 😅,” she said.

@mandlathomas911 added: “No guys, let’s not give wrong information here, there’s nothing wrong with dating in Saudi Arabia, just personal choice. It’s having sex while not married thats the problem.” Another user, @nengz_002 said: “From South Africa and I’m in Spain. I have a man back home, I’m choosing to keep it like that. Good luck to you ladies who are looking.” @mdie02 said: “Am in a long-distance relationship with my man from Botswana, I have been in New York for more than a year and we are still in love. Bona, we’re great!”